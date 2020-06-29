29.06.2020 03:59:00

Hisense Air Conditioner Getting World's First JQA's Fresh Air Certification

QINGDAO, China, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Quality Assurance Organization of Japan (JQA), the Japan's state-authorized certification organization, has concluded that Hisense Fresh Master Air Conditioner fully meets industry standards in the Japanese market after a series of professional tests of "Air Volume" and "CO2 Reduction Rate". Hisense, which is the Chinese home appliance leading brand, has become the first air conditioner brand in the world passing JQA's fresh air certification.

 

The test results of JQA show that, Hisense X8 Split floor type air conditioner and Hisense X8 Split wall type air conditioner can meet the "stringent" industry standards in the Japanese market in terms of the two core indicators of "Air Volume" and "CO2 Reduction Rate". Hisense Fresh Master air conditioner is also the world's first product getting JQA's Fresh Air certification.

Hisense Fresh Master X8 Split floor type air conditioner creatively combines air conditioning, fresh air and purification into one product. The fresh air volume can reach 150 m³/h. It can effectively reduce the indoor carbon dioxide concentration and increase the oxygen content in 3 minutes, and effectively remove the H1N1 influenza virus and HFMD EV71 virus. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020, more customers have realized the importance of indoor air health, and Fresh Master air conditioner has gradually become the first choice for people to buy.

It is well known that the Japanese market is very strict about the fresh air standard. In 2003, Japan incorporated fresh air ventilation systems into The Building Standards Law, requiring the installation of "24-hour ventilation system". Hisense air conditioners are able to pass the fresh air tests in Japanese market, which owns the mature technology and strict standard, undoubtedly showing the technical strength of Hisense Fresh Master air conditioner.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200629/2843223-1-a
Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200629/2843223-1-b

SOURCE Hisense

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.42
2.52 %
Adecco Group 44.52
1.53 %
Geberit 466.90
0.86 %
LafargeHolcim 40.65
0.67 %
UBS Group 10.75
0.51 %
Swisscom 491.40
-1.09 %
Roche Hldg G 333.50
-1.16 %
Swiss Re 71.84
-1.18 %
Swiss Life Hldg 345.60
-1.20 %
Novartis 83.17
-1.69 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

26.06.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
26.06.20
SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
26.06.20
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 200er-EMA im Fokus / EUR/USD – Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
25.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf salesforce.com Inc, Chevron Corp, Visa Inc
23.06.20
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV
22.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
18.06.20
Wo die Fed die Volatilität dämpfen kann, und wo nicht
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.06.20
Schroders: How smart manufacturing could lead to an industrial renaissance
24.06.20
Schroders: Should investors be wary about the fast recovery in the credit market?
19.06.20
Schroders: Why we think the recovery will be U-shaped
mehr
Schweizer Markt solide – Drama bei Wirecard | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rückzug aus Goldhandel: Diese Folgen hat die Entscheidung der Banken für den Goldmarkt
Bank of America hebt ihre Prognose zum Ölpreis an
Wirecard will Geschäftstätigkeit fortführen - Deutsche Behörden prüften Wirecard-Bilanz mit nur einem Mitarbeiter
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 26: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Das sind die beliebtesten Kryptos in Japan - Ripple vor Ethereum
Analystin sieht weiteren Wertgaranten bei Amazon und setzt Mega-Kursziel
Grossaktionär Thiele: Lufthansa-Sanierung wird fünf bis sechs Jahre dauern
Deutsche Behörden prüften Wirecard mit nur einem Mitarbeiter
Analyst findet nach Rally warnende Worte für Nintendo-Aktie
Können Bitcoins schon bald bei PayPal erworben werden?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen beenden Freitagshandel tiefrot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verzeichnete am Freitag Verluste. Der deutsche DAX zeigte sich ebenfalls im roten Bereich. Die US-amerikanischen Märkte schlossen mit kräftigen Verlusten. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB