Hireology Named No. 863 on 2019 Inc. 5000 List

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology, the leading recruitment CRM for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, was recognized today for placing 863 on the 2019 Inc. 500 | 5000 list. This marks the fourth consecutive year Hireology has been recognized on the list.

Inc. 500 | 5000 is an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies based on five-year revenue growth and is known as the gold standard of entrepreneurial success. The 2019 Inc. 500 | 5000 list honors the achievement of company founders and their teams.

"We're honored to be recognized by the prestigious Inc. 500 | 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year," said Adam Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Hireology. "We have both our employees and loyal customer base to thank for our significant growth over the past five years. Given the increasingly competitive hiring market, we're committed to empowering our customers to build their best teams no matter the economic conditions."

Hireology's recruitment CRM platform provides the tools small and medium-sized businesses need to attract top talent, hire qualified employees and integrate them into teams quickly. In 2018, 65,147 hires were made using Hireology (a 31 percent increase over 2017). Customers also saved 12,463 total days on time to hire, enabling them to hire more quickly during a time of historically-low unemployment – ultimately increasing productivity and profitability as a result.

In April 2019, Hireology closed $27 million in Series D financing , led by Blue Cloud Ventures, with full participation from current investors Bain Capital Ventures and Baird Venture Partners, as well as Silicon Valley Bank. Funds will be used to support Hireology's continued growth in target market verticals and further enhance its product offerings.

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM platform empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare and professional and consumer services – more than 7,000 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

