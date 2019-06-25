Hippo Premium Packaging Designs Unique Pre-Roll Container for ABV Cannabis Co.

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hippo Premium Packaging (hippopackaging.com), a leader in custom packaging and branding solutions for the legal cannabis industry, announced it designed a new packaging system for ABV Cannabis Co.

The team at Hippo worked in conjunction with Boveda, who researched and designed a special humidity control packet that is integrally built into the packaging. Lance Lambert, Strategic Business Unit Manager at Boveda, said that the goal was to create the perfect environment for cannabis.

"Dry cannabis is an epidemic," Lambert said. "We wanted to create a micro-climate inside the box that would keep the terpenes in place and provide the perfect humidity, so that every customer would receive an optimum, fresh and full-flavor experience."

Adolphus A. Busch V is the Founder and CEO of ABV Cannabis Co. He is also the great-great-grandson of the legendary beer pioneer and founder of Anheuser-Busch.

Adolphus selected Pure Greens, located alongside the beautiful headwaters of the Arkansas River, as the company's exclusive provider of pure, premium quality cannabis.

"I was raised to believe that the key to creating loyal customers is to offer products that are high quality, consistent, and affordable," he said. "I worked with the teams at Hippo and Boveda to create a unique packaging system that would ensure that our products maintained their high-quality, whether it was on the shelf for 1-day, 1-week, or 1-month."

The new ABV box uses the award-winning Duallok packaging system, which is noted for its upscale child-resistant design that allows for a variety of customizations.

Kary Radestock, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippo Premium Packaging said that the project was groundbreaking.

"I have the utmost respect for Adolphus," Radestock commented. "He had a vision that cannabis could be packaged in a manner that would maintain its quality, and he entrusted us to develop a new type of system that would meet those goals," she added. "I am thrilled that working with the wonderful teams at ABV, Boveda and Duallok, we were able to create this truly amazing packaging system."

For information on Hippo Premium Packaging, call: 619-269-0939, or visit: www.hippopackaging.com.

For information on ABV Cannabis Co, visit: www.abvcannabisco.com

For information on Boveda, visit: www.bovedainc.com

