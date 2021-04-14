Hinna Chaudhry DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ARDSLEY, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Hinna Chaudhry DMD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for a Lifetime Achievement Award in Dentistry.

Dr. Chaudhry has led an impressive dental career for 11 years, specializing in general, implant, and cosmetic dentistry. In January 2021, she began leading a team of dentists and hygienists in her newest role as owner of Ardsley Dental Spa.

She is a trusted dentist for her calming bedside manner, staying attuned to patient needs, and always putting her patients' best interest first. Dr. Chaudhry and her team of award-winning staff at Ardsley Dental Spa are dedicated to providing the highest quality of dental care possible. Staff members are multilingual to meet the community's diverse needs and ensure patient comfort. Dr. Chaudhry understands that dentist visits can cause anxiety for some, so her practice offers TV screens to watch movies, wireless headphones for music, and blankets and pillows. They offer weekend appointments and payment plans to fit every lifestyle.

Ardsley Dental Spa offers treatments such as Invisalign®, dental implants, teeth whitening, periodontal disease treatment, cosmetic dentistry, crowns, veneers, Botox, and fillers. The practice is located at 1053 Saw Mill River Road, Suite 107, in Ardsley, NY.

At an early age, Dr. Chaudhry wanted to be a dentist and was accepted into an accelerated BA/DMD program at the age of 17. She graduated from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ) and completed a general practice residency at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, NY. Dr. Chaudhry is always trying to expand her knowledge in any way that can help her patients. She has received special training in treating migraines and TMJ disorders. She is also certified to administer Botox and filler for both cosmetic and therapeutic purposes. In addition, Dr. Chaudhry is trained to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea with oral appliances.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Chaudhry maintains active memberships with the American Dental Association, the 9th District Dental Association, the New York State Dental Association, the American Academy of Orofacial Pain, the Association of Pakistani Physicians of America – Dental, and the American Academy of Facial Cosmetics.

A philanthropist at heart, Dr. Chaudhry has worked with several philanthropic organizations and has made it her life's purpose to donate her services to both national and international missions every year. She also donates her time to Healing the Children Northeast, Global Dental Relief, 1000 Smiles - Great Shape! Inc. She is also in the process of starting her own nonprofit in Westchester County with a focus on helping survivors of domestic violence.

As a testament to her professional excellence, Dr. Chaudhry was named America's Top Dentist and also won the prestigious honor of being recognized as the Top Dentist by the International Association of Dentists. In addition, she was named "Leading Physician of the World" by the International Association of Dentists and Hudson Valley Parent Favorite Docs.

In her spare time, Dr. Chaudhry enjoys traveling, cuddling with her Yorkie, and spending time with her family.

Dr. Chaudhry dedicates this honorable recognition to the loving memory of her father, Muhammad Chaudhry.

To learn more, please visit https://www.ardsleydentalspa.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hinna-chaudhry-dmd-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301268989.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who