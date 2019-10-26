+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
26.10.2019 10:00:00

Hindsyght Launches New Site to Help Businesses Be More Confident in Selecting IT Services Firms

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hindsyght has launched a new website for IT Professional Services Firms to connect with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that need their services and for SMEs to have confidence in their selection of IT Professional Services Firms, all with the goal of getting IT Projects done right. The information and tools on Hindsyght will help IT Professional Services Firms and SMEs achieve this goal.

The first release of the website offers a quick and easy way for anyone to find IT Consulting Firms, including firms that provide services on SAP, Oracle, Microsoft, Web Development, Cyber Security, Cloud Migration, etc... The website also has a digital storefront that allows these firms to manage their presence and promote their services. The website launched today, October 26, 2019 and the URL is https://hindsyght.com/

"We are excited about the launch of our new website, we hope that our users will be able to take advantage of information that we have on our website, are able to find the right IT service firms, be confident with their selection of IT Firms for their IT projects by using our platform. We are happy with the look and feel of the website, especially the review feature which provides authentic feedback from our users, and it only takes a few seconds to share their experience to help others in the industry" says Lynn Tran, VP of Marketing.

Hindsyght's Founder and CEO Paul Tran says, "Our ultimate goal is to see more IT Projects completed successfully. I believe Hindsyght will help both IT Firms and Businesses achieve this goal. With businesses providing their feedback on IT Firms that they have worked with, other Businesses will have more confidence when searching and engaging IT Firms for their next projects. Feedback from Businesses will also help IT Firms to continue improving their services on their next clients".

Hindsyght will be updated with fresh content on a regular basis, including updated information of service offerings from IT service providers. For more information, please contact michelle@hindsyght.com

 

SOURCE Hindsyght

