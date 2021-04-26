Himalaya Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Brian Zhang as Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Himalaya Therapeutics ("Himalaya"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on development and commercialization in Greater China of a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer, which are based on the Conditionally Active Biologics ("CAB") technology platform, today announced the appointment of Brian Zhang, Ph.D., as chief executive officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Zhang to our growing team. His extensive experience will help drive Himalaya towards its ambitious goals," said Carolyn Short, co-founder and president of Himalaya Therapeutics since its founding in 2014. "Dr. Zhang is our second executive hire this quarter as we ramp up, and will provide great leadership as we continue to build this world-class team."

Dr. Zhang is a global pharmaceutical veteran, with decades of experience on the R&D side, overseeing products from discovery to commercialization, on the corporate side, leading and founding healthcare companies, and on the investing side, as a venture partner and an angel investor. While at Hoffmann-La Roche, he helped lead the development of Xenical and the discovery of Dorzagliatin, among others, and helped establish its bioinformatics group. More recently, he cofounded several biotechnology startups and invested in biopharmaceuticals. He received his Ph.D. from the UCLA School of Medicine and his B.S. from Nanjing University. He also conducted brain research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, earning a grant for further study abroad.

"I am excited to join the Himalaya team and look forward to taking the impressive pipeline of a dozen drug candidates to move into the Chinese market as well as globally. The CAB platform has the potential to be truly groundbreaking and applicable to some of the most challenging problems we have faced in our battle against cancer."

About Himalaya Therapeutics

Himalaya is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in San Diego, California, and Hong Kong, China. Himalaya is advancing its pipeline of novel monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutic product candidates, which are designed to have more selective targeting, greater efficacy, and more cost-efficient and predictable manufacturing than traditional antibodies, through clinical trials. Its product candidates have been developed using CAB technology, which is protected by more than 500 issued and pending patents. Himalaya has two CAB programs currently in Phase 2 clinical testing in Hong Kong and Taiwan: BA3011, a novel conditionally active AXL-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-AXL-ADC), and BA3021, a novel conditionally active ROR2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate (CAB-ROR2-ADC). Himalaya has a co-development and collaboration agreement for an investigational CAB CTLA-4 antibody, BA3071, with BeiGene Ltd. for its development, manufacturing and commercialization in Greater China.

