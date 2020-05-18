Hilton Resumes Operations in the Chinese Mainland

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton (NYSE: HLT) has announced the reopening of all of its hotels in the Chinese Mainland, welcoming guests once again with Hilton's signature hospitality. As part of its global recovery process, Hilton also announced recently the upcoming Hilton CleanStay initiative to ensure the safety and well-being of guests and Team Members.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and Team Members remain our highest priority and reopening all our hotels in the Chinese Mainland is the first step in a measured global recovery process. We are doing everything we can to look after our Hilton family, and I am incredibly proud of how our teams have rallied together to support their communities and each other," said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO, Hilton. "We are confident that there are brighter days ahead, and we are eager to welcome guests with our signature Hilton hospitality once again - in China, and all around the world."

"Following a challenging past couple of months, we are thrilled to announce the resumption of operations in all Hilton hotels in the Chinese Mainland, marking a significant milestone for a market that has shown incredible resilience," said Alan Watts, President, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "We are seeing demand gradually return to China starting with domestic travel, and green shoots of recovery across the wider region as countries begin to ease restrictions. With the introduction of the upcoming Hilton CleanStay, underpinned with our partnership with RB and Mayo Clinic, we look forward to welcoming our guests and providing them with assurance and peace of mind as we pioneer a new standard of safety and cleanliness."

As one of the region's fastest-growing global hospitality companies, Hilton in the Greater China region currently has 255 hotels in operation and more than 500 hotels in the pipeline with nearly one in three rooms under construction carrying a Hilton flag.

Enhanced Hygiene Practices for a Cleaner and Safer Stay

Ahead of its global recovery process, Hilton also announced the new Hilton CleanStay program, in collaboration with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, and Mayo Clinic, the top-ranked hospital system in the US. A first in the hospitality business, Hilton CleanStay builds onto the already high standards of housekeeping and hygiene to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties across the world.

The program is expected to launch in June 2020 and will create a focus on cleanliness that will be visible to guests throughout their stay, providing them with assurance and peace of mind when they stay at any of Hilton's brands.

To find out more about Hilton CleanStay, please visit:

https://newsroom.hilton.com/corporate/news/hilton-defining-new-cleanliness-standard

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,100 properties with more than 971,000 rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2019 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, more than 103 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including digital check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Hilton