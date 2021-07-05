Hilton Honors Unveils Exclusive Offer for Dining 'Like a Member' in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands, today announced its new Asia Pacific dining offer, 'Like a Member', giving guests an opportunity to join Hilton Honors and enjoy its privileges in their locales, even without staying on property. Inviting guests to dine like a member, the offer includes discounts of up to 25%, as well as opportunities to earn Bonus Points across an extensive range of restaurants and bars managed by Hilton in the region.

With more than 900 restaurants and bars across Asia Pacific, all of which adhere to the highest standards of hygiene and safety, Hilton Honors aims to give members access to enjoy the best value while they dine, toast and celebrate in their home cities or within the region when it is safe to travel again.

Hilton Honors members can enjoy the following benefits* when they dine at eligible Hilton-managed restaurants and bars in Asia Pacific, including takeaways, deliveries and alcoholic beverages, where permissible by law:

25% discount off net prices for all Hilton Honors Gold and Diamond m embers

off net prices for all Hilton Honors Gold and Diamond embers 10% discount off net prices for all Hilton Honors members

off net prices for all Hilton Honors members 500 Bonus Points awarded for any transaction over USD25 (or local currency equivalent), for all walk-in Hilton Honors members

The 'Like a Member' offer is currently available across South East Asia, and will be valid until December 31, 2021.

"Our Hilton Honors members are at the center of what we do, so we are constantly looking for ways to give them seamless access to the experiences they desire and the recognition they deserve – an inside connection that elevates their every day," said Ben George, senior vice president and commercial director, Asia Pacific, Hilton. "By engaging with the culinary passions and interests shared across the diverse region, this dining offer unlocks great choice and value through member-only benefits across Asia Pacific. As we continue to bring the light and warmth of hospitality to our members wherever they may be, we also look forward to welcoming them back to our hotels when they are ready."

From feasting on the finest delicacies and sampling surprising new flavors and cocktails, to immersing in themed dining experiences, members can satisfy every craving through a wide array of dining options. Some of these restaurants and bars in South East Asia include:

Indonesia

The Shore Restaurant & Bar, Hilton Bali Resort, Indonesia

Located on the resort's beach and pool side, The Shore presents a casual beachfront dining and lifestyle destination for guests to taste, play and sense. Helmed by Executive Chef Clinton Webber, The Shore presents innovative, creative dishes that are locally and ethically sourced, as well as an array of summery cocktails, mocktails and The Shore's signature long drinks. The multi-story restaurant also boasts an alfresco setting on the first level, a semi-open lounge on the Mezzanine, and an open-air rooftop on the third level, complete with distinct dining concepts that evolve over the course of each day.

Malaysia

Makan Kitchen, DoubleTree by Hilton hotels, Malaysia

Spanning all of the many Malaysian cultures, Makan Kitchen introduces local influences from Malay, Chinese and Indian cuisines in a laid-back restaurant setting that caters to families, friends and business professionals alike. Makan Kitchen presents elevated authentic street food, prepared using premium ingredients and traditional cooking methods, accompanied by scenic city views and alfresco dining at selected hotels. The contemporary dining setting is divided into three distinct areas, and features live interactive kitchens across breakfast, lunch and dinner. Makan Kitchen restaurants can be found at DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Bahru, DoubleTree by Hilton Kuala Lumpur, DoubleTree by Hilton Melaka, DoubleTree by Hilton Penang, and DoubleTree by Putrajaya Lakeside.

Philippines

Kusina Sea Kitchens, Hilton Manila, The Philippines

Capturing the warmth of classic Filipino kitchens, Kusina Sea Kitchens marries a rustic yet stylish ambience with the buzz of an open kitchen, and presents a wide range of authentic Filipino and international cuisine. Signature experiences include the Dampa station, where seafood and meats are prepared over a grill of lava rocks, and the Samalamig station, which offers homemade Filipino refreshments. The rich culinary ensemble is complemented by spacious interiors and familial, woodsy elements, creating a homey and relaxed atmosphere for diners.

Thailand

Front Room, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, Thailand

Showcasing a fresh dining concept celebrating authentic home-cooked Thai meals, Front Room celebrates the eight distinctive flavors of Thai cuisine. The menu represents a culinary collaboration with culinary professor Dr. Niphatchanok Najpinij, and is influenced by a culinary heritage bestowed on her by her mother. The gastronomical experience, inspired by ros mue Mae (or "cooked by Mother"), presents dishes such as Coconut Broth with Salted Beef Cheek, Shallot and Chili, and exclusive plant-based dishes with full Thai flavors, such as Lotus Stem, Pomelo and Homemade Chili Paste.

Singapore

Golden Peony, Conrad Centennial Singapore, Singapore

Helmed by celebrity Executive Chef Ku Keong, the highly sought-after Golden Peony invites diners to feast on classic Cantonese cuisine, across superbly refined dishes and signature dim sum in a variety of exotic flavors. Diners are also able to craft their own tasting menus with interchangeable signature dishes through the Discovery Menu – culinary highlights including the Eight Treasure Seafood Soup and the Crispy Soft-Shell Crab with Salted Egg. For a unique dining experience in quiet sophistication, Golden Peony also features a private dining room for up to ten guests.

Sri Lanka

Hornbill, DoubleTree by Hilton Weerawila Rajawarna Resort, Sri Lanka

Hornbill features a swim-up bar and deluxe relaxation lounge area, encouraging diners and hotel guests alike to unwind while relishing breath-taking views of the surrounding lake. The restaurant offers an array of delightful Sri Lankan, Asian or Western dishes, as well as a selection of tropical concoctions for guests to indulge in.

Hilton Honors offers members a wide range of benefits and perks across Hilton's world-class portfolio of 18 brands, including exclusive discounts, rewards and hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points on free nights, premium merchandise, charitable contributions and unique experiences. The industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app provides guests a smooth, contactless experience even before stepping foot on property. Using a smartphone, guests can bypass the front desk, and check-in, select and access their room with a Digital Key at over 5,200 properties worldwide.

During this uncertain time for travelers, Hilton Honors remains committed to providing the flexibility to change or cancel bookings up to 24 hours before arrival, as well as status and Points extensions. For guests booking - or rebooking - a stay, Hilton Honors members are guaranteed the lowest price on all Hilton hotels when they book on Hilton.com or the Hilton Honors app, and have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay.

To take advantage of the 'Like a Member' offer and the full spectrum of member benefits, enroll for free at HiltonHonors.com .

High-resolution images can be accessed here.

*A full list of the terms and conditions for the 'Like a Member' offer can be accessed here.

About Hilton Honors

Hilton Honors is the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton's 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties in 119 countries and territories. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount and free Standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app , where members can check in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key. Hilton Honors offers its more than 115 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, including select co-branded credit cards . Members can redeem their Points for free nights, premium merchandise and items on Amazon, and make charitable contributions. The program is free to join and travelers can enroll online by visiting hiltonhonors.com . Learn more about Hilton Honors at newsroom.hilton.com/hiltonhonors , and follow Hilton Honors on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,500 properties and more than one million rooms, in 119 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2020 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 115 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors mobile app , guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE Hilton Honors