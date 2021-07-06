Hilton Head's only available Sea Pines waterfront property with a private dock (under $4 Million) is a rare real estate find

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With sweeping views of Hilton Head Island's majestic marshes and wildlife, a private dock for kayaking and boating, and an elevated, landscaped breezeway that connects a guest house to the main house, the fabulous home at 29 Baynard Park Road is a rare find today in the exclusive Sea Pines community.

"This is the only waterfront property currently listed for sale under $4 million with a private dock, located in Sea Pines," said Lindsay Bunting, Partner at Sea Pines Real Estate's Harbour Town Cottage. "It's a rare find that won't last long in this market."

This stunning estate — designed by Kermit Huggins, principal developer of Fripp Island, S.C. — has more than 3,700 square feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, a guest house and a two-car garage sitting on almost one full acre of coveted Baynard Park Road in Sea Pines. The property is framed by lush landscaping, including Palmettoes, Sago, Crepe Myrtles, Fig, Banana, Magnolia, Boston Ferns, Blooming Gingers, Chinese Fan Palms, Oleanders and a butterfly garden. The grounds are surrounded by a Live Oak canopy, Azaleas and Gardenias, and accented with new exterior LED lighting for after sunset. Boxwood and Yukon Holly hedges, as well as empire Zoysia turf, stay healthy and bright with the property's 11-zone irrigation system. Cleverly installed landscaped beds add privacy around the swimming pool and along the walkways on either side of the home.

In the Main House, the master bedroom encompasses the entire second floor with a private balcony overlooking the tidal creeks and marshes of South Beach. The master bathroom offers heated floors, bidet, large double-entry shower room, a spa tub, fixtures and indirect lighting under vanities. On the first floor is a living room with a large brick fireplace, eat-in kitchen with coffee bar and pantry, formal dining room, executive office with a new full bath and full laundry room. The owners added new ceiling fans and new mounted TVs throughout the house, remodeled the closets, widened doorways, and more.

The Guest House has two bedrooms with gorgeous en suite bathrooms, a new kitchenette with custom glass cabinetry, and a living room with new flooring. The bathrooms boast quartzite waterfall counters with new niche lighting.

Located in exclusive Sea Pines, 29 Baynard Park Road stands across from the 14th tee of Harbour Town Golf Links — home of the PGA Tour's Heritage golf tournament. Sea Pines also boasts award-winning tennis facilities, miles of leisure trails, pristine private beaches, shopping, activities and tours, restaurants and more.

Take a virtual tour and learn more at 29BaynardParkRoad.com.

