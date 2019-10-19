+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Hilton Head Honda Staff Performs Services on Acura Vehicles

Bluffton, S.C., October 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As part of the dealership's greater commitment to outstanding customer service, Hilton Head Honda wants it to be known that their service center staff will perform routine and special services on Acura vehicles. Honda is the parent company of Acura and this is a way for Hilton Head Honda to extend its services to more drivers in the Bluffton area. Recall work, however, must be performed at Acura dealerships as Hilton Head Honda is not authorized to handle such services.

Acura drivers can go to Hilton Head Honda for services such as oil changes, alignments, tire rotations, brake checks, coolant flushes, filter replacements, transmission flushes and more.

Acura is a subsidiary luxury vehicle line of Honda, so the staff at Hilton Head Honda is well-versed on Acura vehicles and services. To learn more about Acura service or other services, interested customers are encouraged to contact Hilton Head Honda. The dealership is located at 161 Fording Island Road in Bluffton, S.C. Customers can call the dealership at 843-815-2880.

 

