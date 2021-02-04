SMI 10’805 0.3%  SPI 13’480 0.2%  Dow 30’724 0.1%  DAX 13’979 0.3%  Euro 1.0821 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’622 0.4%  Gold 1’794 -2.2%  Bitcoin 33’849 0.2%  Dollar 0.9028 0.4%  Öl 58.7 0.0% 
04.02.2021 15:21:00

Hilti: The New DCH 150-SL Wall Chaser For Diamond Cutting Increases Productivity and is Virtually Dust-Free

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilti's diamond cutting portfolio is expanding by introducing the new DCH 150-SL slitting tool for faster, cleaner and more consistent cuts. 

Hilti DCH 150-SL Wall Chaser with VC 40-UM

For more than 20 years, industry professionals have trusted the DC-SE 20 Wall chaser when it comes to cutting slits for the installation of cables, conduits and pipes in various base materials. How do you replace a legend like the DC-SE 20?

After much development, we now have a worthy successor. The new Hilti DCH 150-SL takes slitting to a whole new level, with faster performance, even better handling and virtually dust-free operation. 

Fast and reliable

With a higher cutting speed than any other slitter on the market, the DCH 150-SL delivers significant gains in productivity – min. 40% faster than its nearest competitor. By picking the appropriate Hilti SPX diamond slitting discs, you get long lasting performance at high speeds, whatever the base material.  

Virtually dust-free working 

With jobsite safety in mind, the DCH 150-SL adheres to dust regulations. Connecting a Hilti vacuum cleaner supports virtually dust-free working, which is also supported by a superb plunge function. 

User-friendly

Soft-touch grips have been added to the unique parallel handles, making it comfortable to hold regardless of the height or direction of cut. The addition of a built-in spirit level is positioned so it's easy to see. The depth lock helps to ensure straight and consistent slitting every time.

Straight cuts 

You can now, with the DCH 150-SL Wall chaser, save a lot time doing pre-measuring; We have added a laser that keeps the end slitting targets at sight for precise cutting and less re-work, all at the comfort of the worker. 

Hilti Product Manager, Allan Juul-Nielsen explains:

"The DCH 150-SL builds on the strengths of its predecessor in terms of speed, durability, cutting depth, accuracy and dust extraction. We've designed the tool with workers in mind and we're excited to be adding this to our Diamond portfolio." 

The DCH 150-SL features significant key improvements such as speed, durability, better cutting depth, laser for straight cuts, and improved dust extraction. Mainly for workers in building construction, mechanical and electrical fastening cables & pipes. 

View more detail on the new DCH 150-SL here:https://hilti.to/DCH150_Press 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433285/Hilti_DCH_150_SL_with_VC_40_UM.jpg

 

