24.10.2025 02:52:22

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

Hilltop Holdings
25.76 CHF -0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - hilltop holdings inc. (HTH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $45.82 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $29.69 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

hilltop holdings inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $45.82 Mln. vs. $29.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.46 last year.

Total interest income: $200.26 Mln. vs $211.04 Mln. last year.

Total Non-interest income: $217.81 Mln. vs $200.44 Mln. last year.

Net interest income: $114.90 Mln. vs $106.31 Mln. last year.