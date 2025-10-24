Hilltop Holdings Aktie 3296744 / US4327481010
24.10.2025 02:52:22
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - hilltop holdings inc. (HTH) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $45.82 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $29.69 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
hilltop holdings inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $45.82 Mln. vs. $29.69 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.46 last year.
Total interest income: $200.26 Mln. vs $211.04 Mln. last year.
Total Non-interest income: $217.81 Mln. vs $200.44 Mln. last year.
Net interest income: $114.90 Mln. vs $106.31 Mln. last year.
