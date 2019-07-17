+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
17.07.2019 02:00:00

Hillstone Networks Named in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, announced today that Hillstone Networks has been included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems* for its Network Intrusion Prevention System (NIPS) solution. Hillstone believes this inclusion is a testament to its breadth of reach in the market in delivering its vision of security that works.

The Hillstone NIPS appliance operates in-line, and at wire speed, collating all network traffic and performing deep packet inspection of the traffic. It also applies rules based on several methodologies, including protocol anomaly analysis, signature analysis, cloud-sandbox, and the most advanced techniques in machine learning, such as Abnormal Behavior Detection (ABD) and Advanced Threat Detection (ATD), to block threats. Hillstone NIPS can be deployed in the network to inspect traffic left undetected by perimeter solutions and is an integral part of network security systems for its high-performance, no compromise, best-of-breed protection capability, and broad and flexible deployment scenarios.

"The Hillstone NIPS solution employs next generation behavior based detection technology as well as traditional signature based detection to catch hackers at different stages of the cyber kill chain," says Timothy Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "We know that with Hillstone's AI-enabled NIPS solution, organizations can better deal with advanced attacks and internal threats, improve their cyber defense posture, and reduce the risks of cyber-attacks and breaches."

*Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson, John Watts, 1 July 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com .

Contacts:
Hillstone Networks
Zeyao Hu
Marketing Manager
inquiry@hillstonenet.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/765968/Hillstone_Logo.jpg  

SOURCE Hillstone Networks

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16.07.19
Die Wochen der Wahrheit
16.07.19
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt
16.07.19
Vontobel: Ihr Interesse an den Fintechs im Vormarsch
16.07.19
Abwartende Haltung am Goldmarkt
16.07.19
SMI noch nicht aus dem Schneider
15.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Richemont , Schindler Holding AG, Lonza Group AG
15.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: Juli 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Das sind die Trends am ETF-Markt

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Facebooks Libra belastet: Bitcoin gerät deutlich unter Druck
Google könnte Amazon mit weiterem Zukauf bald abhängen
Sind Kryptowährungen in Singapur bald nicht mehr steuerpflichtig?
US-Börsen nach neuen Rekorden etwas fester -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich etwas höher
Schmolz+Bickenbach-Aktie verliert: S+B mit Umsatzminus und Gewinnwarnung
SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
JPMorgan-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
VP Bank steigert Halbjahresgewinn um rund 20 Prozent - Aktie profitiert
LLB erwartet deutlichen Gewinnanstieg im ersten Halbjahr - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX schliessen mit Gewinnen -- US-Aktienmärkte trotz guter Bankenbilanzen zurückhaltend -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
Am Dienstag konnten der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der DAX zulegen. Die Börsen in New York begaben sich in eine Seitwärtsbewegung. Asiens Börsen kamen auf keinen gemeinsamen Nenner.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB