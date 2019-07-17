Hillstone Networks Named in Gartner 2019 Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, announced today that Hillstone Networks has been included as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems* for its Network Intrusion Prevention System (NIPS) solution. Hillstone believes this inclusion is a testament to its breadth of reach in the market in delivering its vision of security that works.

The Hillstone NIPS appliance operates in-line, and at wire speed, collating all network traffic and performing deep packet inspection of the traffic. It also applies rules based on several methodologies, including protocol anomaly analysis, signature analysis, cloud-sandbox, and the most advanced techniques in machine learning, such as Abnormal Behavior Detection (ABD) and Advanced Threat Detection (ATD), to block threats. Hillstone NIPS can be deployed in the network to inspect traffic left undetected by perimeter solutions and is an integral part of network security systems for its high-performance, no compromise, best-of-breed protection capability, and broad and flexible deployment scenarios.

"The Hillstone NIPS solution employs next generation behavior based detection technology as well as traditional signature based detection to catch hackers at different stages of the cyber kill chain," says Timothy Liu, CTO and Co-Founder of Hillstone Networks. "We know that with Hillstone's AI-enabled NIPS solution, organizations can better deal with advanced attacks and internal threats, improve their cyber defense posture, and reduce the risks of cyber-attacks and breaches."

*Source: Gartner, Market Guide for Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems, Craig Lawson, John Watts, 1 July 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Hillstone Networks

Hillstone Networks' Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions provide visibility, intelligence, and protection to ensure enterprises can comprehensively see, thoroughly understand, and rapidly act against cyber-threats. Recognized by leading analysts and trusted by global enterprises, Hillstone's solutions cover the enterprise from edge to cloud while improving total-cost-of-ownership. To learn more visit www.hillstonenet.com .

