CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) today announced that it will present at the Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in New York. John Groetelaars, Hillrom's president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The live audio webcast of Hillrom's presentation can be found at www.hillrom.com. A recorded replay will be available after the conclusion of the live event through February 13, 2020.

About Hillrom

Hillrom is a global medical technology leader whose 10,000 employees have a single purpose: enhancing outcomes for patients and their caregivers by advancing connected care. Around the world, our innovations touch over 7 million patients each day. They help enable earlier diagnosis and treatment, optimize surgical efficiency and accelerate patient recovery while simplifying clinical communication and shifting care closer to home. We make these outcomes possible through connected smart beds, patient lifts, patient assessment and monitoring technologies, caregiver collaboration tools, respiratory care devices, advanced operating room equipment and more, delivering actionable, real-time insights at the point of care. Learn more at hillrom.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations Contact: Mary Kay Ladone, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations Contact: Lorna Williams, Executive Director, Investor Relations and Strategy Phone: 312-819-9387 Phone: 312-233-7799 Email: marykay.ladone@hillrom.com Email: lorna.williams@hillrom.com







Media Contact: Howard Karesh, Vice President, Corporate Communications Phone: 312-819-7268 Email: howard.karesh@hillrom.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hillrom-to-present-at-the-stifel-2019-healthcare-conference-300947639.html

SOURCE Hillrom