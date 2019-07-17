+++ Bitcoin kaufen - Diese Möglichkeiten gibt es! +++ -w-
Hill Hiker, Inc. Nominated by Elevator World for 2019 Ellie Industry Award

ORONO, Minn., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It's official! Hill Hiker, Inc. has been nominated by Elevator World magazine for the 2019 Ellie Awards as a contender in the Best Supplier - Special Lift Applications category. Voted on by experienced industry professionals and experts, the "Ellies" recognize North American elevator and escalator businesses that go above and beyond for their customers, employees, communities and the industry as a whole. Based on this criteria, it is easy to see why this is the second time that Elevator World has recognized Hill Hiker, Inc. for their excellence.

No stranger to industry awards, Hill Hiker, Inc. was honored earlier this year with Elevator World's prestigious Project of the Year honor for their work on the Patuxent River State Park project.

"Hill Hiker is thrilled to once again be recognized by our industry peers and proud to be leading the way in the inclined elevation industry," said Duncan MacLachlan, head of marketing for Hill Hiker, Inc. Founded in 1997 by Bill and Laurel MacLachlan, Hill Hiker, Inc. is a family-owned inclined elevator manufacturer specializing in outdoor elevation systems. Drawing on 22 years of industry experience, Hill Hiker, Inc. is known worldwide for its innovative design and superior functionality. 

Official voting for the Ellies will take place July 16-Aug. 31, 2019, at elevatorworld.com/ellies. 

Find out more about Hill Hiker, Inc. by visiting their website at hillhiker.com.

For more information contact:
Duncan MacLachlan
Head of Marketing
Hill Hiker, Inc.
Phone: 952-476-2422
Email: duncan@hillhiker.com

