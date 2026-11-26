(RTTNews) - Hill & Smith PLC (HILS.L) reported strong trading in the four months ended October 31, 2026, prompting the infrastructure solutions provider to raise its full-year operating profit forecast. Performance slightly exceeded management's expectations, driven by robust demand in its largest market, the US.

Group revenue grew 12 percent on an organic constant currency basis during the period, up from 5 percent in the first half. Year-to-date organic constant currency revenue growth reached 8 percent, while total revenue increased by 10 percent. Operating margins remained in line with the prior-year period and improved compared with the first half.

US Engineered Solutions saw particularly strong growth, while Galvanizing Services recorded high single-digit organic growth. UK & India Engineered Solutions continued to face subdued UK demand, although performance improved sequentially.

Hill & Smith now expects full-year 2026 operating profit to be slightly above the current analyst consensus of $216.7 million, excluding any contribution from its recently announced $77 million acquisition of Southwest Galvanizing in Texas. The Group also forecasts full-year constant currency revenue growth of around 10 percent.

It has completed GBP 76 million of its GBP 100 million share buyback programme as of November 23, 2026.

HILS.L closed Thursday's trading at GBP 2,855.00, up GBP 100.00 or 3.63 percent on the London Stock Exchange.