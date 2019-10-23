Hill+Knowlton Strategies strengthens its expertise in health and pharma with Yves Lacoursière

MONTREAL, Oct. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) is pleased to welcome Yves Lacoursière as an Associate, further strengthening our well-established health + wellness sector practice in Quebec and Canada.

Lacoursière brings nearly 35 years of experience in the pharmaceutical field, both in government affairs and in market access. He has a deep understanding of the life sciences sector and the Canadian political environment, including the Atlantic provinces. He is particularly knowledgeable in issues regarding reimbursement at INESSS, an important addition to H+K's current practice and an undeniable advantage for clients.

"We support a variety of clients in Quebec and in Canada, with whom we have developed trusted and lasting relationships. The addition of Yves to our team further extends our services, deepening our relationships with current and future health + wellness clients who will benefit from his depth of expertise," said Isabelle Verreault, Senior Vice-President and General Manager for H+K Quebec.

Lacoursière's reputation is second to none in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Over the course of his career, he has held key positions at the national level for several large organizations and served as vice-president of Innovative Medicines Canada - Quebec Committee for four years.

"I'm thrilled to be joining forces with H+K and to lend my expertise to the team, which has established itself as one of the best in health + wellness communications and public affairs in Canada," said Yves Lacoursière, Associate at H+K.

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Canada (H+K) is a public relations and public affairs consultancy providing services to local, multinational and global clients from its eight offices across the country.

The firm works with clients to solve complex communications challenges and deliver award winning campaigns and is focused on continued innovation for the industry. H+K offers deep sector knowledge and breadth of public relations and public affairs expertise including specialists in health + wellness, technology, government + public sector, energy + industrials, consumer packaged goods, financial + professional services, food + drink, retail + leisure and sports.

Globally, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Inc., has offices in more than 40 countries as well as an extensive associate network; and it is a member of WPP (NASDAQ: WPPGY), one of the world's largest communications services groups.

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies