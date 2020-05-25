Hill+Knowlton Strategies Introduces Better Impact(TM) ESG Offering to Greater China in Collaboration with Hong Kong-based Partner

HONG KONG, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the new environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulations recently launched by the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K), one of the world's leading public relations firms, has formed an allegiance with Alaya Consulting, Hong Kong's first dedicated ESG consultancy firm. This innovative partnership will support and further enhance the ESG component of H+K's recently launched global offering, Better Impact™ in Greater China.

Companies across the region now find themselves in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape regarding ESG compliance as a result, not just of the new protocols set by HKEX, but in response to COVID-19. More than ever, it is important for companies to recognize the positive impact of ESG activities on business operations, as well as understand the increasing demand from investors and broader audiences for more information on how companies mitigate their ESG risks.

To help companies fulfil their ESG responsibilities, H+K recently launched Better Impact™, a tailored performance strategy to empower businesses and brands to have a better impact on people and the planet. Better Impact™ is rooted in H+K's purpose-driven 3P communications approach, allowing organizations to utilize the agency's sustainability, philanthropy, diversity + inclusion, disaster relief + humanitarian aid, supply chain, community engagement and ESG expertise.

The holistic approach of Better Impact™ includes a set of full services, one of which is ESG reporting, that helps businesses zoom in on the best areas of sustainability while fulfilling their reporting requirements. The offering taps into H+K's full range of capabilities as a firm, to help its clients build long-term, sustainable and shared business value.

"Now more than ever, the business operating environment has changed and pressures driving that change are building up every day. Furthermore, the global sustainability movement has gone mainstream. Consumers are demanding action, governments are tightening oversight, and companies are shifting business models. With our new Better Impact™ ESG offering, we are helping clients tell the right story for their sustainability investment -- the one that fits their purpose, rings true with their audiences and complies with ESG requirements," said QC Liang, China President & CEO, Hill+Knowlton Strategies.

To help companies listed on HKEX successfully navigate their way through this changing environment, H+K China has partnered with Alaya Consulting to host the Comply + Amplify webinar, featuring ESG experts from both companies discussing a wide range of topics.

"With regulators making ESG disclosure mandatory and institutional investors now craving for quality ESG data, the ESG tide is turning. Leveraging on our award-winning approach, we are delighted to collaborate with like-minded organisations such as H+K at this particular point in time when amplifying the impact of ESG is extremely important," said Tony Wong, Founder & CEO, Alaya Consulting.

The Comply + Amplify webinar will tackle the big questions on how to align investor and corporate interests in ESG.

The webinar will cover topics such as:

Why ESG is no longer an option

The value of ESG reporting

ESG in the context of COVID -19

-19 Effective stakeholder communications

Articulating your value proposition

The Comply + Amplify webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. To register for the webinar, please send email to: ESGHongKong@hkstrategies.com

To learn more about Better Impact™, click here: https://www.hkstrategies.com/specialist-expertise/better-impact/

About Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Hill+Knowlton Strategies is a public relations and integrated communications agency with 80 offices around the globe. H+K was the first PR agency to establish a presence in China and we have become one of the country's leading communications consultancies with more than 200 consultants based in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou.

About Alaya Consulting

Alaya Consulting is a specialist consultancy focusing on ESG disclosure, pre-assurance and GRI certified training. With offices in Hong Kong and Shenzhen, we advise clients spanning numerous industries including real estate, environmental services, utilities, renewable energy, pharmaceutics, etc. We are the organiser of the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards and the first ESG consultancy in Asia to receive approval from Science Based Targets Initiative regarding our carbon reduction target.

