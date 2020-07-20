Hill+Knowlton Strategies Elevates Emily Yin to Head of Business Development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

HONG KONG, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hill+Knowlton Strategies Greater China ("H+K") recently announced its decision to elevate Emily Yin to Senior Vice President of Greater China and Head of Business Development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Emily will lead the Guangzhou and Shenzhen offices and closely collaborate with the Hong Kong office to drive H+K's business expansion in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area ("the Greater Bay Area").

Statistics from the Hong Kong Trade Development Council show that the Greater Bay Area's GDP for 2019 exceeded USD 1.6 trillion, and its economic aggregate is comparable to that of the New York Bay Area, ranking it 12th among world economies. Since the establishment of its Shenzhen office at the end of 2017, H+K has been optimistic about the Greater Bay Area's development potential. With the Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou offices operating as the company's fulcrum and the support of Emily's brand strategy consulting, B2B communication, and crisis management teams back in Beijing, H+K hopes Emily can give capitalize on her new role, creating synergies to drive H+K's overall business development in the Greater Bay Area.

H+K established its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Hong Kong as early as 1962. Currently, the Hong Kong office provides financial communication and corporate communication services for more than 40 listed companies in Hong Kong. In 2007, H+K established the Guangzhou Office. At present, it engages extensively in the real estate sector of South China, incorporating the local characteristics into its business. The office now provides services for Agile Property, Midea Real Estate, Huafa Group, Yuexiu Property, Helenbergh (China), Huijing Holdings, and other well-known real estate groups. At the end of 2017, H+K established its Shenzhen office with the primary mission to help Chinese companies build the international influence of their brands. The Shenzhen Office's clients include many leading companies in the fields of technology, fintech, and healthcare.

QC Liang, President and CEO of H+K Greater China, stated, "H+K is fully confident that the Greater Bay Area boasts great opportunities and possesses brilliant prospects. Relying on the strengths and advantages of our offices in the three regions, and under the leadership of Emily Yin, H+K will accelerate business expansion in the Greater Bay Area and assist more Chinese companies in enhancing their brand influence both at home and abroad."

Having worked at H+K for over 12 years, Emily has accumulated rich experience in brand strategy consulting, corporate communication, B2G/B2B communication, and crisis management. As the founder and head of H+K's "Synergy platform for the transformation and brand building of Chinese enterprises," Emily leads a 40-member team to provide whole-process consulting services. These services include brand strategy, brand management, integrated communication, and evaluation for numerous companies in the sectors of real estate, energy, manufacturing and technology, among others. Approximately 30 of Emily's clients are real estate companies. Emily also has impressive experience in crisis management. As a crisis management expert for the Guangdong Real Estate Association, she has tackled hundreds of crises in the real estate, technology, healthcare, new energy, manufacturing, automotive, and aviation industries, and led dozens of training sessions for domestic companies on crisis management, media spokesperson skills, and brand impact.

Regarding her latest promotion, Emily said, "I am a 'veteran' who has worked at H+K for more than a decade. By assigning me to the Greater Bay Area, the company hopes to bring Beijing's strengths in strategy consulting, which it has built up over the last 36 years, into a deep collaboration with our offices in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou. In this way, we can jointly explore potential business opportunities in the real estate, finance, technology, healthcare, and other sectors in the Greater Bay Area to achieve faster growth."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200720/2861661-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200525/2812408-1LOGO

SOURCE Hill+Knowlton Strategies Greater China