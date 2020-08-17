17.08.2020 20:20:00

Hilco Real Estate Announces The September 17 Auction Of A 900± AC Multi-Use Property In The Heart Of The Catskills

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces the auction of Scott's Family Resort on Lake Oquaga in Deposit, N.Y. This hospitality business has been operated by six generations of the Scott family since 1869, but they have collectively decided to sell. The property can continue to run as a resort destination in the Catskill Mountains or future owners can benefit from a variety of uses such as new development around the lake and golf course, wedding venue, rehabilitation facility, or convention center to name a few.   

At this lakefront resort, guests are transported to serene surroundings where they can enjoy an old-fashioned ice cream parlor, lake adventures and family-friendly pastimes. The classic 1950's style and aesthetic of the resort even offered the perfect film set for three episodes of the award-winning Amazon show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel featuring interior and exterior shots throughout the property.

The beautiful 917-acre lot is located at the foothills of the Catskill Mountains along the pristine spring-fed Oquaga Lake which offers refreshing water, lush scenery and invigorating breezes. The lake is approximately 2,000 feet above sea level, one mile across and three miles around, making it the perfect size for recreational activities ranging from quiet sailboat rides to energetic water ski sessions. While the lake itself offers various forms of outdoor activities and entertainment, the resort on the property offers even more for guests to enjoy.

Accommodating up to 250 guests, this resort is comprised of 20 buildings, including a lodge, lakeside lounge, guesthouse, two large reception/eating areas, seven cabins and more. One of the indoor facilities nicknamed "The Playhouse" provides guests with an on-site restaurant, four-lane bowling alley, soda fountain, and ice cream parlor, as well as arcade games and tables for shuffleboard, ping pong, and billiards. A ballroom downstairs from "The Playhouse" has a 3,000 SF hardwood dance floor and is fit for concerts, performances, and more to treat guests. Additionally, there is a pitch and putt course, two 9-hole golf courses, indoor tennis courts and volleyball facilities. Off land, the resort's showboat takes up to 35 guests on regular trips around the lake as they enjoy sing-along piano tunes during the ride.

Jonathan Cuticelli, managing director at Hilco Real Estate, said, "This idyllic lakeside property offers a tremendous opportunity for a variety of different users. As a quaint resort full of history, there are a plethora of activities for guests to enjoy." He continued, "With its amazing location and additional land for development, the sky is the limit to add value to this beloved property."

Bids must be delivered by September 17 per the terms of sale (available for download in our virtual data room) on or before 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on the day of the deadline to be considered. For more information regarding the sale process, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 or via email to jcuticelli@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the properties, an explanation of the sale process, bid procedures or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate
Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

Media Contact:

Gary Epstein
Hilco Global
Office: (847) 418-2712
Mobile: (847) 323-4943
Email: gepstein@hilcoglobal.com

 

