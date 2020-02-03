Hilco Real Estate Announces The Sale Of A Turnkey Office/Retail Building In Glendale, California

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate, LLC announces February 27, 2020 as the final bid deadline for Scoobeez headquarters, a turnkey office/retail building in Glendale, Calif. This property is ideal for creative office use, an investor or owner/user and has the potential to serve a multitude of functions, such as restaurant, retail space, and more.

This is a rare opportunity to place offers on a building located on Foothill Boulevard, a major thoroughfare that provides this site high visibility through signage and a traffic count of 22,131+ VPD, as of 2018. Recently renovated, this property is a well-appointed creative office building with the ability to serve many other purposes due to its C3 zoning. The building is in ready-to-move-in condition and will be delivered vacant. Built in 1963 on 27,860 SF (0.60 acres), this structure is comprised of 5,421 SF and includes a lobby, two conference rooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen and nine individual offices, all constructed in an open floorplan. In addition, there are 32 parking spaces conveniently on site.

The property is located in the desirable city of Glendale, Calif., less than eight miles north of Los Angeles, and near the popular neighborhoods of La Crescenta and La Canada Flintridge. The city, with a current population of over 200,000 people, is in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the entire United States. Growing steadily over the last ten years, Glendale has added and retained approximately 1,000 citizens to its population every year showcasing a noticeably developing area. Demonstrating both the strength and potential of the Glendale market, the median property value in Glendale is $675,000 and the median household income is $58,657.

Jonathan Cuticelli, Managing Director at Hilco Real Estate, states, "This is a beautiful building ideal for any owner/user or as an investment property." He adds, "Its recent renovation and great finishes creates a move-in-ready space. This, coupled with being located on a major thoroughfare among highly trafficked retailers and restaurants, makes for a tremendous opportunity for a variety of businesses."

The initial bid deadline is Thursday, February 20 by 5:00 p.m. PT, and the final bid deadline will be the following Thursday, February 27 by 5:00 p.m. PT. For further information or to register to participate in this sale, please contact Jonathan Cuticelli at (203) 561-8737 or jcuticelli@hilcoglobal.com.

For further information on the property, an explanation of the sale process, sale terms or to obtain access to property due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstate.com or call (855) 755-2300.

About Hilco Real Estate

Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE uses its experience to advise and execute strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions.

