Hikvision announces half-year financial results (January - June 2019)

HANGZHOU, China, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ -- Hikvision, the world's leading provider of innovative security products and solutions, has reported a total operating revenue of RMB 23.92 billion for the first half of 2019, representing a year-over-year (YoY) growth of 14.60%. Net profits attributable to shareholders of the Company amounted to RMB 4.22 billion, a growth of 1.67% YoY. The Company also reported strong financial performance during the second quarter of 2019, with 21.46% growth YoY in total operating revenue and 14.98% growth YoY in net profits.



2019 First Half Year 2018 First Half Year (Adjusted) YoY Change (%) Total Operating income (RMB) 23,923,273,424.50 20,875,758,224.63 14.60% Net profits attributable to shareholders of

the Company (RMB) 4,216,755,210.24 4,147,395,535.86 1.67%

Note: the Company performed a retrospective adjustment or restatement of previous accounting data for business merger under the common control and the first implementation of New Financial Instrument Guidelines.

The Company maintained strong investment in R&D and accelerated development of trending technologies such as deep learning, big data, and intelligent IoT, which will enable the Company to stay ahead of the curve in innovation for the security industry.

During the first half of 2019, the Company further strengthened its operations at home and abroad with continued investment in local sales, marketing, and customer services operations.

Hikvision was also pleased to see its new businesses - EZVIZ, HikRobotics, Automotive Electronics, and Intelligent Storage - continue to flourish, gradually becoming a new source of development and long-term growth.

About Hikvision

Hikvision is a world leading provider of security products and solutions. Featuring an extensive and highly skilled R&D workforce, Hikvision manufactures a full suite of comprehensive products and solutions for a broad range of vertical markets. In addition to the security industry, Hikvision extends its reach to smart home tech, industrial automation, and automotive electronics industries to achieve its long-term vision. Hikvision products also provide powerful business intelligence for end users, which can enable more efficient operations and greater commercial success. Committed to the utmost quality and safety of its products, Hikvision encourages partners to take advantage of the many cybersecurity resources Hikvision offers, including the Hikvision Cybersecurity Centre. For more information, please visit us at www.hikvision.com.

