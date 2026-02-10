Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Highwoods Properties Returns To Profit In Q4 On Property Sale Gains

(RTTNews) - Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) on Tuesday, reported a return to profitability in the fourth quarter, driven primarily by gains on property dispositions, while full-year earnings rose despite lower revenues.

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the office reported funds from operations of $203.4 million, compared with $205.5 million a year earlier. Total operating expenses declined to $150.3 million, from $178.7 million in the prior-year quarter, reflecting lower property expenses and the absence of impairment charges recorded in 2024.

Highwoods posted net income of $29.7 million for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Net income available to common stockholders was $28.7 million, versus a loss of $3.7 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were $0.26, compared with a loss of $0.03 per share in the prior-year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, funds from operations declined to $806.1 million, from $825.9 million in 2024. Total operating expenses fell to $605.4 million, compared with $637.7 million a year earlier.

Full-year net income increased to $162.7 million, from $104.3 million in 2024. Net income available to common stockholders rose to $157.3 million, compared with $99.8 million a year earlier. Earnings per share increased to $1.45, from $0.94 in the prior year.

HIW closed Tuesday's trading at $25.99 up $0.19 or 0.74 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.