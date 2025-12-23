Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Unser ETF-Compass 2026: Die wichtigsten Trends für ETF-Anleger im kommenden Jahr. Hier geht's zur Übersicht.
Vonovia-Aktie erholt sich minimal: Kritik vom Mieterbund nach neuem Jahrestief
Lufthansa-Aktie aber in Rot: Flugzeuge zum 100. Jubiläum mit Sonderlackierung
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Krypto-Riese wird zur Bank? Ripples Plan für eine Lizenz setzt JPMorgan unter Druck
23.12.2025 13:49:38

Highway Holdings Signs LoI With LeMALe Beteiligungs To Acquire 51% Stake In Regent-Feinbau Adermann

Highway Holdings LtdShs
0.85 USD 20.45%
(RTTNews) - Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO), Tuesday announced a letter of intent with LeMALe Beteiligungs-GmbH to acquire 51 percent stake of German-based Regent-Feinbau Adermann GmbH, a certified manufacturing specialist for precision sheet metal components and welded assemblies made of aluminum, steel, and copper.

The transaction, expected to close by the end of March 2026, will be funded by cash and a smaller amount of the company's unregistered shares.

The company said that the acquisition is a part of its short and long-term strategy to reinvigorate its OEM business and strengthen position in the Chinese automotive market.

In the pre-market hours, HIHO is trading at $0.8450, up 1.81 percent on the Nasdaq.

