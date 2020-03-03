Highland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend

DALLAS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") today announced its regular monthly dividend on its common stock of $0.0770per share. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business March 24, 2020.

The Fund is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (the "Manager"). The Fund will pursue its investment objective by investing primarily in the following categories of securities and instruments: (i) floating-rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating-rate investments; (ii) investments in securities or other instruments directly or indirectly secured by real estate (including real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), preferred equity, securities convertible into equity securities and mezzanine debt); and (iii) other instruments, including but not limited to secured and unsecured fixed-rate loans and corporate bonds, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products (including but not limited to mortgage-backed securities, collateralized loan obligations and asset-backed securities), convertible and preferred securities, equities (public and private), and futures and options. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital in a registered fund format. The Fund declares and pays dividends of investment income monthly.

Total operating expenses as of the most recent fund semi-annual report are 3.26%. For most recent quarter-end performance please visit www.highlandfunds.com or call 1-800-357-9167.

About Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

The Highland Income Fund ("HFRO") (NYSE:HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an adviser on the Highland Capital Management alternative investment platform. Launched in 2000, HFRO aims to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com/income-fund.

About Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. (HCMFA)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") is an investment adviser on Highland Capital Management's multibillion-dollar global alternative investment platform ("Highland"). HCMFA is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). Covering a range of asset classes and strategies, the funds draw on Highland's investment capabilities, which include high-yield credit, public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit, and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Highland Income Fund carefully before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 1-800-357-9167 or visiting www.highlandfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Effective May 20, 2019, the Fund changed its name to Highland Income Fund and expanded its investment strategy by removing the Fund's policy of, under normal market circumstances, investing at least 80% of its net assets in floating-rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating-rate instruments. See the March 20, 2019 press release for further details regarding the Fund's name change and expanded investment strategy: "Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund Announces Name Change to Highland Income Fund"

Effective shortly after close of business on November 3, 2017, Highland Floating Rate Fund converted from an open-end fund to a closed-end fund, and began trading on the NYSE under the symbol HFRO on November 6, 2017. The performance data presented above for periods prior to November 3, 2017 reflects that of Class Z shares of the Fund when it was an open-end fund, HFRZX. The closed-end Fund pursues the same investment objective and strategy as it did before its conversion. The expense ratio is that of Class Z shares of the Fund prior to its conversion.

No assurance can be given that the Fund will achieve its investment objectives.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Closed-End Fund Risk. The Fund is a closed-end investment company designed primarily for long-term investors and not as a trading vehicle. No assurance can be given that a shareholder will be able to sell his or her shares on the NYSE when he or she chooses to do so, and no assurance can be given as to the price at which any such sale may be effected.

Credit Risk. The Fund may invest all or substantially all of its assets in Senior Loans or other securities that are rated below investment grade and unrated Senior Loans deemed by Highland to be of comparable quality. Securities rated below investment grade are commonly referred to as "high yield securities" or "junk securities." They are regarded as predominantly speculative with respect to the issuing company's continuing ability to meet principal and interest payments. Non-payment of scheduled interest and/or principal would result in a reduction of income to the Fund, a reduction in the value of the Senior Loan experiencing non-payment and a potential decrease in the NAV of the Fund. Investments in high yield Senior Loans and other securities may result in greater NAV fluctuation than if the Fund did not make such investments.

Senior Loans Risk. The risks associated with senior loans are similar to the risks of below investment grade securities in that they are considered speculative. In addition, as with any debt instrument, senior loans are also generally subject to the risk of price declines and to increases in prevailing interest rates. Senior loans are also subject to the risk as interest rates rise, the cost of borrowing increases, which may also increase the risk and rate of default. In addition, the interest rates of floating rate loans typically only adjust to changes in short-term interest rates; long term interest rates can vary dramatically from short term interest rates. Therefore, senior loans may not mitigate price declines in a rising long-term interest rate environment.

Real Estate Industry Risk: Issuers principally engaged in real estate industry, including real estate investment trusts, may be subject to risks similar to the risks associated with the direct ownership of real estate, including: (i) changes in general economic and market conditions; (ii) changes in the value of real estate properties; (iii) risks related to local economic conditions, overbuilding and increased competition; (iv) increases in property taxes and operating expenses; (v) changes in zoning laws; (vi) casualty and condemnation losses; (vii) variations in rental income, neighborhood values or the appeal of property to tenants; (viii) the availability of financing and (ix) changes in interest rates and leverage.

Illiquidity of Investments Risk. The investments made by the Fund may be illiquid, and consequently the Fund may not be able to sell such investments at prices that reflect the Investment Adviser's assessment of their value or the amount originally paid for such investments by the Fund.

Ongoing Monitoring Risk. On behalf of the several Lenders, the Agent generally will be required to administer and manage the Senior Loans and, with respect to collateralized Senior Loans, to service or monitor the collateral. Financial difficulties of Agents can pose a risk to the Fund.

