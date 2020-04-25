+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
25.04.2020 01:28:00

Highland Income Fund Announces Repurchase Program

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") announced today that the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of the Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) ("HFRO" or the "Fund") approved a repurchase program pursuant to which the Fund may repurchase up to 10% of its stock in open-market transactions over a one-year period.

Highland Capital Management logo (PRNewsFoto/Highland Capital Management)

The program allows for the Fund to repurchase shares, if trading at a discount, in open-market transactions until the conclusion of the repurchase period on April 24, 2021.

By purchasing Fund shares, which are currently trading at a discount to the Fund's net asset value ("NAV"), HCMFA seeks to enhance value for HFRO shareholders.

The total repurchase amount and the timing of repurchases will be subject to the Fund's available cash, after consideration of reserves necessary for anticipated fund expenses and contingencies, and compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

The Fund may sell portfolio securities in order to generate cash. There is no assurance that the Fund will repurchase shares in any amount.

About the Highland Income Fund

The Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) is a closed-end fund managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an adviser on the Highland Capital Management alternative investment platform. Launched in 2000, HFRO aims to provide a high level of current income, consistent with preservation of capital. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com/income-fund.

Shares of closed-end investment companies frequently trade at a discount to NAV. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

About Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") is an investment adviser on Highland Capital Management's multibillion-dollar global alternative investment platform ("Highland"). HCMFA is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). Covering a range of asset classes and strategies, the funds draw on Highland's investment capabilities, which include high-yield credit, public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit, and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com.

Before investing in the Fund, you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. For a copy of a prospectus or summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, please visit our website at www.highlandfunds.com or call 1-800-357-9167. Please read the fund prospectus carefully before investing.

Effective May 20, 2019, the Fund changed its name to Highland Income Fund and expanded its investment strategy by removing the Fund's policy of, under normal market circumstances, investing at least 80% of its net assets in floating-rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating-rate instruments. 

Media Contact
Lucy Bannon
1-972-419-6272
lbannon@highlandcapital.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highland-income-fund-announces-repurchase-program-301047133.html

SOURCE Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 106.56
1.78 %
Lonza Grp 424.80
1.58 %
Roche Hldg G 347.45
0.55 %
Givaudan 3’262.00
0.06 %
ABB 16.82
0.06 %
Alcon 51.34
-1.46 %
SGS 2’181.00
-1.49 %
CS Group 7.75
-1.70 %
CieFinRichemont 52.24
-2.06 %
The Swatch Grp 183.80
-3.06 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

24.04.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
24.04.20
SMI-Anleger im Wechselbad der Gefühle
24.04.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – The trend is your friend / Kühne + Nagel – Neue Abwärtwelle?
23.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
23.04.20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
23.04.20
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nestlé kann Wachstum im ersten Quartal kräftig steigern
BB Biotech im ersten Quartal mit hohem Verlust - Aktie in Rot
Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
Jagd nach Rendite: Wieso das Coronavirus Vermögensverwalter kalt erwischen konnte
SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Fitch stuft Swiss Re ab - Ausblick stabil
Lufthansa-Aktie im Sinkflug: Lufthansa macht wegen Corona Milliarden-Verlust im ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht behauptet ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel rot -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich ab
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab hingegen ab. An den US-Börsen ging es zum Wochenende deutlich bergauf. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden vor dem Wochenende Verluste verzeichnet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB