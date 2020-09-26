Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors Announces Portfolio Manager Updates for the Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF

DALLAS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") today announced recent portfolio manager updates for the Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ: SNLN) ("SNLN" or the "Fund"), effective September 22, 2020. David Owens was appointed as a portfolio manager for the Fund. With this appointment, Mr. Owens will oversee the Fund's investment activities.

Mr. Owens previously served as a senior trading and structured products analyst for the Highland Capital Management investment platform ("Highland"). He joined Highland in 2015 from Bank of America, where he served as a senior financial analyst in the Corporate Investments and Enterprise Capital Management groups. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder.

Jon Poglitsch will no longer serve as the Fund's portfolio manager following his resignation from the firm to pursue other opportunities.

About the Highland Income Fund

The Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF ("SNLN") (NASDAQ: SNLN) is an exchange-traded fund ("ETF") managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P., an adviser on the Highland Capital Management alternative investment platform. The fund aims to generate results that, before fees and expenses, generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Leveraged Loan Index, which consists of the 100 most liquid loans from the Markit iBoxx USD Leveraged Loan Index. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com/snln-etf.

About Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. ("HCMFA") is an investment adviser on Highland Capital Management's multibillion-dollar global alternative investment platform ("Highland"). HCMFA is the adviser to a suite of registered funds, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, and an exchange-traded fund ("ETF"). Covering a range of asset classes and strategies, the funds draw on Highland's investment capabilities, which include high-yield credit, public equities, real estate, private equity and special situations, structured credit, and sector- and region-specific verticals built around specialized teams. For more information visit www.highlandfunds.com.

