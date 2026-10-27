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ETF Sparplan
27.10.2026 02:34:22

Higher Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Monday ended the four-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 450 points or 8.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,375-point plateau although it's expected to open in the green on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to bargain hunting and easing crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses among the finance, resource, infrastructure, energy and technology companies.

For the day, the index sank 66.16 points or 1.22 percent to finish at 5,373.09 after trading between 5,349.75 and 5,453.65.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day.

The Dow gained 146.42 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 52,361.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 214.04 points or 0.82 percent to close at 26,169.38 and the S&P 500 improved 53.09 points or 0.70 percent to end at 7,676.77.

The rebound on Wall Street reflected bargain hunting as traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels after the indexes fell to multi-month lows last week.

Traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to leave rates unchanged. With a quarter-point rate hike still expected at the Fed's December meeting, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement.

Crude oil prices slumped on Monday on reports that a delegation from Qatar has visited Iran to discuss de-escalation of regional conflicts. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $1.27 or 1.27 percent at $102.00 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen

Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’125.74 19.54 SRBCQU
Short 15’431.55 13.91 S1B4JU
Short 16’051.56 8.66 S4QBAU
SMI-Kurs: 14’538.95 26.10.2026 17:31:10
Long 13’925.32 19.81 SMCOBU
Long 13’620.32 13.91 SIB66U
Long 13’028.90 8.90 SDFBZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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