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10.07.2026 03:32:55
Higher Open Tipped For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market rebounded on Thursday, one day after snapping the five-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 340 points or 5.9 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 5,910-point plateau and it may open to the upside again on Friday.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, with technology stocks likely to lead the markets higher - while sinking oil prices add to the upbeat sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.
The JCI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the resource stocks.
For the day, the index added 39.07 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 5,912.44.
The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened flat on Thursday but trended upward for most of the day, ending near session highs.
The Dow climbed 139.02 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 52,487.41, while the NASDAQ rallied 336.24 points or 1.30 percent to end at 26,206.89 and the S&P 500 gained 60.93 points or 0.81 percent to close at 7,543.64.
The strength on Wall Street reflected a rally by technology stocks. Positive sentiment was generated in reaction to reports that the SK Hynix IPO was heavily oversubscribed, with the South Korean semiconductor company's U.S.-listed shares expected to commence trading later today.
A sharp pullback by the price of crude oil also generated buying interest. After soaring over the past two days, oil prices gave back ground as traders remain optimistic that a full-blown war can be avoided.
Crude oil prices tumbled on Thursday following reports that Iran is seeking a deal with the U.S., raising expectations of an end to the ongoing standoff. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery was down $1.52 or 2.07 percent at $72.00 per barrel.
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Börse aktuell - Live TickerGegenbewegung eingesetzt: SMI letztlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 25'000 Punkten -- US-Börsen beenden Handel fester -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich - Japan gegen den Trend mit Gewinnen
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt griffen die Anleger zu. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es nach oben. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich unentschlossen.