Higher Open Seen For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for Chung Yeung Day, the Hong Kong stock market had ended the two-day slide in which it had dropped more than 280 points or 1.2 percent. The Hang Seng now sits just above the 24,180-point plateau and it may open to the upside again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting likely in the oversold bourses, although the upside may be capped by increased oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mostly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Friday as gains among the technology and property stocks were capped by weakness from the energy companies.

For the day, the index gained 124.13 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 24,186.83 after trading between 24,087.23 and 24,392.30.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages opened mixed on Monday; the NASDAQ and S&P 500 were in the green all day, while the Dow hugged the line and finished slightly under water.

The strength on Wall Street came amid a rebound by technology stocks, which moved back to the upside after seeing substantial weakness in the previous session.

Computer hardware stocks turned in some of the tech sector's best performances, with the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index surging by 2 percent after plunging to a two-month closing low last Friday.

On the U.S. economic front, the National Association of Home Builders noted a bigger-than-expected deterioration in U.S. homebuilder sentiment in the month of October.

Crude oil prices jumped again on Monday on escalating Middle East conflicts and regional supply fears. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was up $2.56 or 2.52 percent to $103.97 per barrel.