Higher Open Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend for the Lunar New Year holiday, the South Korea stock market had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,100-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside in light trade as several bourses remain closed for the Lunar New Year. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, oil companies and automobile producers.

For the day, the index advanced 15.91 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,100.58 after trading between 3,064.25 and 3,111.88. Volume was 2.13 billion shares worth 18.07 trillion won. There were 486 gainers and 334 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.07 percent, while KB Financial rallied 1.68 percent, Hana Financial gathered 1.24 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.33 percent, LG Electronics advanced 4.04 percent, SK Hynix added 0.40 percent, Samsung SDI climbed 1.42 percent, LG Chem declined 1.34 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 4.12 percent, S-Oil spiked 1.85 percent, SK Innovation soared 2.95 percent, POSCO perked 0.37 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.61 percent, KEPCO sank 1.44 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 3.59 percent and Kia Motors jumped 1.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday to finish slightly in the green and at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 27.70 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,458.40, while the NASDAQ gained 69.70 points or 0.50 percent to end at 14,095.47 and the S&P 500 rose 18.45 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,934.83. For the week, the Dow jumped 1 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.7 percent and the S&P rose 1.2 percent.

Profit taking contributed to modest weakness early in the trading session, although selling pressure remained subdued. The markets have largely maintained their upward momentum amid optimism about more fiscal stimulus and an easing of the coronavirus crisis.

Traders largely shrugged off a preliminary report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in February.

Traders have recently looked at weak economic data as a positive for the markets amid the assumption that it will put pressure on lawmakers to provide more stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday as tensions in the Middle East raised the possibility of disruptions in crude supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $59.47 a barrel.