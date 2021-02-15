SMI 10’887 0.3%  SPI 13’576 0.2%  Dow 31’458 0.1%  DAX 14’050 0.1%  Euro 1.0807 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’696 0.7%  Gold 1’822 -0.2%  Bitcoin 42’692 0.2%  Dollar 0.8914 0.2%  Öl 62.6 2.9% 

Neue Bitcoin Tracker-Zertifikate von Vontobel - wechseln Sie noch heute! -w-
15.02.2021 00:01:59

Higher Open Predicted For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend for the Lunar New Year holiday, the South Korea stock market had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 35 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 3,100-point plateau and it may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside in light trade as several bourses remain closed for the Lunar New Year. The European and U.S. markets were modestly higher on Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, oil companies and automobile producers.

For the day, the index advanced 15.91 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 3,100.58 after trading between 3,064.25 and 3,111.88. Volume was 2.13 billion shares worth 18.07 trillion won. There were 486 gainers and 334 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 1.07 percent, while KB Financial rallied 1.68 percent, Hana Financial gathered 1.24 percent, Samsung Electronics skidded 1.33 percent, LG Electronics advanced 4.04 percent, SK Hynix added 0.40 percent, Samsung SDI climbed 1.42 percent, LG Chem declined 1.34 percent, Lotte Chemical surged 4.12 percent, S-Oil spiked 1.85 percent, SK Innovation soared 2.95 percent, POSCO perked 0.37 percent, SK Telecom shed 0.61 percent, KEPCO sank 1.44 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 3.59 percent and Kia Motors jumped 1.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages shook off a lower open on Friday to finish slightly in the green and at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 27.70 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 31,458.40, while the NASDAQ gained 69.70 points or 0.50 percent to end at 14,095.47 and the S&P 500 rose 18.45 points or 0.47 percent to close at 3,934.83. For the week, the Dow jumped 1 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.7 percent and the S&P rose 1.2 percent.

Profit taking contributed to modest weakness early in the trading session, although selling pressure remained subdued. The markets have largely maintained their upward momentum amid optimism about more fiscal stimulus and an easing of the coronavirus crisis.

Traders largely shrugged off a preliminary report from the University of Michigan showing an unexpected deterioration in U.S. consumer sentiment in February.

Traders have recently looked at weak economic data as a positive for the markets amid the assumption that it will put pressure on lawmakers to provide more stimulus.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday as tensions in the Middle East raised the possibility of disruptions in crude supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended up $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $59.47 a barrel.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 610.00
1.36 %
ABB 26.20
1.08 %
Givaudan 3’655.00
1.05 %
Sika 254.60
0.91 %
SGS 2’729.00
0.81 %
Part Grp Hldg 1’117.50
-0.13 %
Swisscom 464.80
-0.15 %
CieFinRichemont 87.78
-0.39 %
Zurich Insur Gr 372.70
-0.69 %
The Swatch Grp 265.00
-0.75 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

12.02.21
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
12.02.21
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech, Temenos Group
12.02.21
SMI schiebt sich weiter nach oben
12.02.21
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Hochlauf bis 3’720 Punkte? / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend weiterhin intakt
12.02.21
China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, RWE AG
mehr

Inside Fonds

12.02.21
Schroders: Wie steht es um Bidens Klima- und Sozialagenda?
11.02.21
Schroders: Welche Bedeutung hat Infrastruktur bei einer nachhaltigen Erholung?
10.02.21
Schroders: Wie Data Science nachhaltige Anleger unterstützt
mehr

Erst 3 Wochen nach Amtsantritt von Joe Biden fand ein erstes Gespräch mit dem chinesischen Präsidenten Xi Jinping statt. Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie klärt über die angesprochen brisanten Themen zwischen den beiden Grossmächten bei BX Swiss TV auf. Weiter erläutert er im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, warum China in den Portfolios vieler Anleger noch untergewichtet ist und ob dies einer Anpassung bedarf.

China – in den Portfolios untergewichtet!? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Schwerwiegende Vorwürfe gegen Alibaba: Anleger ziehen die Reissleine
Elon Musk plaudert aus dem Nähkästchen: Richtiger Zeitpunkt für den Tesla-Kauf
Nach GameStop-Hype: Bewegung wie WallStreetBets wäre in China nicht möglich gewesen
50'000 US-Dollar in Reichweite: Bitcoin mit neuem Rekord
KW 6: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Bitcoin springt auf neue Höhen - Kleinanleger wagen dennoch den Einstieg
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Neben Beyond Meat und Impossible Foods: Diese Veggie-Aktien könnten für Anleger ebenfalls interessant sein
Morgan Stanley: Der Ford-Aktienkurs könnte sich verdoppeln - unter dieser Bedingung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen in Rekordlaune -- DAX wenig verändert -- Feiertagsbedingt ruhiger Handel an den asiatischen Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor dem Wochenende leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex kam hingegen am Freitag kaum vom Fleck. Die Wall Street rettete ein Plus ins Wochenende. In Asien gab es aufgrund von Feiertagen am Freitag wenig Bewegung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit