SMI 12'067 0.3%  SPI 16'388 0.4%  Dow 40'528 0.8%  DAX 22'426 0.7%  Euro 0.9378 0.1%  EStoxx50 5'162 -0.2%  Gold 3'316 -0.8%  Bitcoin 78'011 -0.1%  Dollar 0.8234 0.4%  Öl 63.9 -2.6% 
Schweizer Fondsmarkt 2025: Erstes Quartal mit Rekordvolumen trotz geopolitischer Risiken
Nachhaltig investieren: ZKB bringt erste ESG-Aktien-ETFs auf den Markt
Volatilität als Chance: Das ist Charly Mungers zeitloser Rat für Investoren
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: Warnungen ignoriert - Elon Musk riskiert viel mit Cybercab-Wette
Ausblick: Siltronic zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
30.04.2025 01:00:27

Higher Open Predicted For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 40 points or 1.7 percent in that span. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,565-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism ahead of earnings season. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and automobile producers, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index added 16.56 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 2,565.42 after trading between 2,542.25 and 2,571.41. Volume was 526.42 million shares worth 8.03 trillion won. There were 659 gainers and 236 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial jumped 2.13 percent, while KB Financial collected 1.39 percent, Hana Financial strengthened 1.45 percent, Samsung SDI fell 0.33 percent, LG Electronics climbed 1.13 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.66 percent, Naver added 0.51 percent, LG Chem rallied 2.04 percent, Lotte Chemical perked 0.16 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.94 percent, SK Telecom dropped 0.93 percent, KEPCO gained 0.59 percent, Hyundai Mobis surged 2.19 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 2.01 percent, Kia Motors spiked 2.14 percent and Samsung Electronics and POSCO were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Tuesday but trended steadily upward throughout the session to finish with solid gains.

The Dow rallied 300.03 points or 0.75 percent to finish at 40,527.62, while the NASDAQ advanced 95.19 points or 0.55 percent to close at 17,461.32 and the S&P 500 gained 32.08 points or 0.58 percent to end at 5,560.83.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came amid positive developments on the trade front, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick telling CNBC the Trump administration had reached its first trade deal.

Earlier in the day, traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of key earnings and economic news in the coming days.

Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Eli Lilly (LLY), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) are all due to report earnings this week.

Crude oil futures moved sharply on Tuesday amid ongoing concerns that a weakening U.S. economy and the U.S.-led trade war with partners will hurt energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery plunged $1.63 or 2.6 percent to $60.42 a barrel.

29.04.25 Logo WHS Boeing Aktie 2025: Zwischen Krise und Comeback – lohnt sich der Einstieg?
29.04.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Tecan Group AG
29.04.25 Bâloise fusioniert mit Helvetia
29.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Swisscom, UBS
29.04.25 SMI wieder über 12.000 Punkte
29.04.25 Geheime Erfolgsformel? So schlägt diese Techbank klassische Banken & Broker!
29.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Über der 12‘000-Punkte-Marke
29.04.25 Credit Futures: The Risk-Returns of Investment-Grade and High-Yield Bonds
28.04.25 Marktüberblick: Aktie der Deutschen Telekom unter Druck
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’327.52 18.45 BFDS6U
Short 12’566.97 13.34 B4SSKU
Short 13’003.53 8.91 BVKSPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’066.69 29.04.2025 17:31:19
Long 11’480.00 19.63
Long 11’100.00 13.97
Long 10’640.00 8.23
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arthur Hayes sieht günstige Einstiegsgelegenheit - Bitcoin bald bei 200'000 US-Dollar?
Lufthansa-Aktie unter Druck: Lufthansa startet erneut mit hohem Verlust ins Jahr
Arbonia-Aktie stark: Aktionäre stimmen auf Generalversammlung allen Anträgen zu
Siemens Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagvormittag vermehrt von Siemens
Rheinmetall-Aktie-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet mit Buy
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank-Analyse: So bewertet UBS AG die Deutsche Bank-Aktie
Santhera-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Santhera schreibt 2024 Verlust
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Hold-Bewertung von Warburg Research für Rheinmetall-Aktie
SPI-Wert Arbonia-Aktie: So hoch ist die Arbonia-Dividendenauszahlung

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
