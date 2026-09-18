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18.09.2026 03:59:38

Higher Open Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Thursday halted the six-day losing streak in which it had surrendered more than 55 points or 3.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,580-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on bargain hunting and easing oil prices and treasury yields. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index improved 20.61 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 1,583.34 after trading between 1,571.37 and 1,585.08. Volume was 10.062 billion shares worth 62.461 billion baht. There were 338 gainers and 117 decliners, with 204 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened solidly higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 316.14 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 51,778.04, while the NASDAQ surged 439.88 points or 1.69 percent to close at 26,089.55 and the S&P 500 rallied 85.95 points or 1.14 percent to end at 7,637.76.

Stocks surged early in the session amid an extended pullback by the price of crude oil after supply-related concerns eased amid Saudi Arabia's efforts to get its vital oil pipeline back in operation. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $0.60 or 0.59 percent at $101.83 per barrel.

Treasury yields have moved to the downside along with crude oil prices, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note slumping after ending the previous session roughly flat.

Traders shrugged off Wednesday's widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, even though projections point to at least one more rate hike before the end of the year.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department showed an unexpected decline in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week.

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Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

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Short 14’602.62 17.56 S6CB3U
Short 14’828.92 13.60 SL4BRU
Short 15’362.46 8.92 BSUBQU
SMI-Kurs: 13’947.31 17.09.2026 17:31:18
Long 13’388.43 19.81 SJBMDU
Long 13’075.68 13.73 S2B8UU
Long 12’525.70 8.95 BSUFMU
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