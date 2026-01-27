Higher Open Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the six-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 80 points or 6.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,310-point plateau and it's got a solid lead again for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the U.S. rate decision later this week. The European markets were mixed and little changed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the food, consumer, resource, service and technology sectors. For the day, the index shed 7.32 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 1,307.07 after trading between 1,302.74 and 1,313.06. Volume was 6.909 billion shares worth 42.712 billion baht. There were 275 decliners and 168 gainers, with 216 stocks finishing unchanged. Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.14 percent, while Thailand Airport contracted 0.97 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.32 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.00 percent, B. Grimm plummeted 5.26 percent, BTS Group stumbled 2.63 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.48 percent, Energy Absolute retreated 1.45 percent, Gulf sank 0.53 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.87 percent, Krung Thai Card jumped 1.83 percent, PTT Oil & Retail plunged 5.26 percent, PTT slumped 0.74 percent, PTT Exploration and Production improved 0.84 percent, PTT Global Chemical rallied 2.04 percent, SCG Packaging lost 0.49 percent, Siam Commercial Bank tumbled 1.82 percent, Siam Concrete spiked 2.38 percent, Thai Oil added 0.60 percent, True Corporation surged 3.74 percent and TTB Bank, Kasikornbank, Banpu, CP All Public and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained modestly in the green throughout the session. The Dow jumped 313.69 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 49,412.40, while the NASDAQ climbed 100.11 points or 0.43 percent to end at 23,601.36 and the S&P 500 added 34.62 points or 0.50 percent to close at 6,950.23.

The strength on Wall Street comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Traders are also keeping an eye on the latest geopolitical developments, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from Canada over a potential free trade deal with China.

The U.S. government is also facing the possibility of another shutdown, as several Democratic senators have threatened to oppose a spending bill if it includes appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security. This comes after federal immigration agents shot and killed another U.S. citizen in Minneapolis over the weekend.

Crude oil prices slid on Monday following the resumption of production in Kazakhstan, although geopolitical tensions in the Middle East limited the decline. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery was down by $0.42 or 0.69 percent at $60.65 per barrel.