Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’794 0.7%  SPI 17’627 0.7%  Dow 48’255 0.7%  DAX 24’381 1.2%  Euro 0.9250 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’787 1.1%  Gold 4’197 1.7%  Bitcoin 81’297 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7979 0.0%  Öl 62.7 -3.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Alcon43249246Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Ypsomed1939699Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422
Top News
Aktien im Blick: Baidu holt auf - Apollo Go erreicht Niveau von Alphabets Waymo beim autonomen Fahren
Digitaler Euro ab 2029? EZB macht den Weg frei für europäische Digitalwährung
S&P 500 bleibt fest in Tech-Hand - NVIDIA, Apple & Microsoft treiben Gewinne
Ausblick: Wienerberger vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
NVIDIA-Aktie zwischen Euphorie und Fundamentaldaten: VC-Gründer ordnet Vergleich zur Dotcom-Blase ein
Suche...
13.11.2025 03:00:47

Higher Open Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, dropping more than 20 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,285-point plateau although it's expected to find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism over the end of the U.S. government shutdown. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the food, finance, industrial, resource and technology sectors.

For the day, the index dropped 15.66 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 1,284.81 after trading between 1,284.80 and 1,303.71. Volume was 7.244 billion shares worth 38.898 billion baht.

The lead from Wall Street is contradictory as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but took different paths to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow jumped 326.86 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 48,254.82, while the NASDAQ slipped 61.84 points or 0.26 percent to close at 23,406.46 and the S&P 500 rose 4.31 points or 0.06 percent to end at 6,850.92.

The continued advance by the Dow came amid strong gains by UnitedHealth (UNH), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Cisco Systems (CSCO). But continued decline by the tech-heavy NASDAQ reflected lingering valuation concerns.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington, where the House of Representatives will vote on a bill ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.

After the Senate voted Monday to approve the bill extending funding for most agencies until January 30, the House is set to vote on the legislation within the next few hours.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Wednesday after OPEC's monthly report suggested that global supply now exceeds demand by about 500,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $2.62 or 4.31 percent at $58.40 per barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Parker-Hannifin
✅ JPMorgan Chase
✅ Dollarama

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12.11.25 Holcim - Milliardenübernahme nicht genug, weitere Zukäufe geplant
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
12.11.25 Zoll-Hoffnungen beflügeln SMI
12.11.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 12.11.2025
12.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Parker-Hannifin, JPMorgan Chase & Dollarama mit François Bloch
12.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 24‘000er-Marke zurückerobert
11.11.25 Julius Bär: 9.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf adidas AG
11.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Novartis, Roche, Straumann
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’345.20 19.25 BA8S6U
Short 13’597.74 13.81 SPZB3U
Short 14’147.07 8.64 BOKS7U
SMI-Kurs: 12’793.74 12.11.2025 17:30:54
Long 12’287.18 19.85 S5YBIU
Long 11’992.00 13.51 SRKBVU
Long 11’503.35 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rüstungsaktien unter der Lupe: Was RENK, Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT und TKMS jetzt bewegt
Infineon-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Infineon hofft auf KI-Boom nach Umsatzrückgang
Bayer-Analyse: Kaufen-Bewertung für Bayer-Aktie von DZ BANK
Swiss Life-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Swiss Life bleibt nach neun Monaten im Wachstumsmodus
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag auf grünem Terrain
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter
JP Morgan Chase & Co. beurteilt RWE-Aktie mit Overweight
Diageo senkt Prognose mit Verweis auf niedrigeren China-Absatz
NVIDIA-Aktie zwischen Euphorie und Fundamentaldaten: VC-Gründer ordnet Vergleich zur Dotcom-Blase ein

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:36 GNW-News: iHerb startet mit seinem jährlichen Black Friday- und Cyber Monday-Verkaufsevent in die weltweite Geschenkesaison
23:37 US-Münzanstalt prägt letzten Penny
23:36 G7-Gruppe kritisiert China für Russland-Unterstützung
23:21 WDH: Cisco nach überraschend gutem Jahresstart optimistischer - Aktie legt zu
23:17 Cisco wird nach überraschend gutem Jahresstart optimistischer - Aktie legt zu
23:15 Grundsatzeinigung im Streit um Wehrdienst-Reform
22:53 ROUNDUP/Neue Mails zu Epstein: Demokraten erhöhen Druck auf Trump
22:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Rekordhoch - Nasdaq hinkt weiter nach
22:18 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow erreicht Rekordhoch - Nasdaq hinkt weiter nach
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt Siemens auf 'Sector Perform' - Ziel 245 Euro