01.10.2025 03:32:48

Higher Open Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had gained more than 15 points or 1.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,275-point plateau although it may tick higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside as investors figure to wait and see is the U.S. government can avert a shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the food, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index slumped 13.90 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 1,274.17 after trading between 1,270.42 and 1,290.54. Volume was 9/580 billion shares worth 49.548 billion baht. There were 382 decliners and 109 gainers, with 167 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info lost 0.68 percent, while Thailand Airport jumped 1.89 percent, Asset World plunged 5.88 percent, Banpu dropped 0.87 percent, Bangkok Expressway was down 0.96 percent, BTS Group surrendered 3.16 percent, CP All Public slumped 1.56 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.33 percent, Energy Absolute cratered 4.02 percent, Gulf skidded 1.14 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.30 percent, Krung Thai Bank tumbled 1.78 percent, Krung Thai Card sank 0.83 percent, PTT Oil & Retail tanked 2.07 percent, PTT weakened 1.48 percent, PTT Exploration and Production crashed 2.94 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 4.23 percent, SCG Packaging stumbled 2.04 percent, Thai Oil contracted 2.76 percent, True Corporation declined 1.89 percent, TTB Bank shed 0.52 percent and Bangkok Bank, Siam Commercial Bank, Siam Concrete, B. Grimm and Bangkok Dusit Medical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages spent all of Tuesday under water until the very end, when they crept up into positive territory.

The Dow climbed 81.82 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 46,397.89, while the NASDAQ added 68.86 points or 0.30 percent to end at 22,660.01 and the S&P 500 gained 27.25 points or 0.41 percent to close at 6,688.46.

The choppy trading for much of the day came as traders kept an eye on Washington, where lawmakers are struggling to reach an agreement to avert a government shutdown.

The late-day strength on Wall Street reflected hopes lawmakers will reach a last-minute agreement, as they often do, or optimism that a government shutdown will not have a major impact on the economy.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a Conference Board report showing a bigger than expected decrease by its reading on U.S. consumer confidence in the month of September.

Crude oil declined sharply on Tuesday, extending recent losses as excess supply concerns continue to linger due to the anticipated production increase by OPEC. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $1.08 or 1.70 percent at $62.37 per barrel.

Let’s talk about Börsenjahr 2025 | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Ein besonderes Highlight des Börsentag Zürich 2025 war die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit:
👉 Thomas B. Kovacs (Sparkojote)
👉 Robert Halver (Baader Bank)
👉 Tim Schäfer (Finanzblogger, New York)
👉 Lars Erichsen (Börsencoach & YouTuber)
👉 David Kunz (COO, BX Swiss)

Gemeinsam analysieren sie die Entwicklungen an den Finanzmärkten 2025, teilen Einschätzungen zu aktuellen Trends und geben spannende Einblicke für Anleger.

📌 Themen im Fokus:
🔹Welche Krisen & geopolitischen Risiken beschäftigen die Märkte wirklich?
🔹Wie wirken sich Zölle speziell auf die Schweiz und ihre Exportwirtschaft aus?
🔹Zinspolitik: Unterschiede zwischen USA, Europa und Schweiz.
🔹Aktien vs. Immobilien: Welche Assetklasse lohnt sich 2025 mehr?
🔹Künstliche Intelligenz – Hype oder langfristiger Wachstumstreiber?
🔹Gold vs. Bitcoin: Welches Asset ist der bessere Schutz im Depot?
🔹Inflation, Liquidität und Notenbanken: Warum Sachwerte profitieren.
🔹Blick in die Glaskugel: Wo stehen Aktien & Krypto Ende 2025?

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krise überall – Börse steigt trotzdem! | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

30.09.25 Carnival Aktie: Kreuzfahrt-Riese mit Rückenwind – jetzt kaufen oder abwarten?
30.09.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Aryzta AG
30.09.25 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt
30.09.25 Marktüberblick: Goldpreis setzt Rally fort
30.09.25 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – An der 12'000-Punkte-Marke
29.09.25 Schwacher Dollar als Rückenwind für Emerging Markets?
29.09.25 Krise überall – Börse steigt trotzdem! | Börsentag Zürich 2025
26.09.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Wolfspeed-Aktie vervielfacht sich: Heftige Kurssprünge nach Insolvenzverfahren
Immer weniger Bitcoin verfügbar - Welche Folgen das für Investoren hat
Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Verschnaufpause nach Rekord - DroneShield, RENK und HENSOLDT mit neuen Bestmarken
Möglicher US-Shutdown im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich dennoch im Plus -- SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich -- China-Börsen vor Feiertagspause fest - Japan mit Verlusten
thyssenkrupp-Aktie sinkt jedoch: Börsengang von TKMS - Marktpotenzial soll sich verdoppeln
Clara Technologies-Aktie im Blick: Clara Tech macht weniger Umsatz
Canopy Growth-Aktie im Aufwind - Kursrally im Cannabissektor nach Trump-Beitrag
Beyond Meat Aktie News: Beyond Meat am Dienstagabend im Keller

Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
3. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
September 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der September 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

