Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’964 0.6%  SPI 18’042 0.6%  Dow 46’993 0.1%  DAX 23’731 0.7%  Euro 0.9058 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’769 0.5%  Gold 5’000 -0.1%  Bitcoin 58’291 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7849 -0.4%  Öl 103.4 2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Partners Group2460882UBS24476758DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von Alphabet und Tesla im Fokus - Wie die Tech-Giganten gegen steigende Strompreise kämpfen
Ausblick: HelloFresh präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Deutsche Telekom im Fokus: Morgan Stanley listet seine fünf Top-Telekomwerte Europas
Ausblick: Tencent zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Bitcoin-Mining-Aktien im Aufwind? Warum die Energiekrise für die Aktien Riot Platforms, MARA und Co. zum Vorteil werden könnte
Suche...
18.03.2026 01:31:10

Higher Open Called For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had declined more than 770 points or 2.4 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 33,830-point plateau and it's expected to open in the green again on Wednesday

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside ahead of the U.S. monetary policy announcement later today. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index jumped 494.06 points or 1.48 percent to finish at 33,836.57 after trading between 33,380.84 and 34,008.70.

Among the actives, Mega Financial advanced 0.90 percent, while CTBC Financial jumped 1.93 percent, First Financial collected 0.87 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.31 percent, E Sun Financial perked 0.16 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company vaulted 1.36 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation added 0.33 percent, Hon Hai Precision tumbled 2.08 percent, Largan Precision soared 4.12 percent, Catcher Technology gained 0.53 percent, MediaTek climbed 1.17 percent, Delta Electronics surged 5.88 percent, Novatek Microelectronics improved 0.66 percent, Formosa Plastics sank 0.85 percent, Nan Ya Plastics plunged 4.15 percent, Asia Cement dipped 0.14 percent and Cathay Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as the major averages opened higher on Tuesday and remained in the green throughout the day, although off session highs.

The Dow added 46.85 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 46,993.26, while the NASDAQ climbed 105.35 points or 0.47 percent to end at 22,479.53 and the S&P 500 added 16.71 points or 0.25 percent to close at 6,716.09.

The early strength on Wall Street came as traders attempted to shrug off the recent volatility shown by the price of crude oil, which has been a key driver of trading in recent sessions.

Crude oil prices surged Tuesday as Iran stepped up its attack on energy infrastructure in the Middle East in its war against the U.S. and Israel. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery was up $2.57 or 2.75 percent at $96.07 per barrel.

The Israeli military also said it had begun a "wide-scale wave of strikes" across Iran's capital and was also stepping up strikes on Iran-backed Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.

Traders were also reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement. While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will pay close attention to central bank officials' latest projections.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordniveau erreicht und notiert bereits seit mehreren Tagen über 5.000 US-Dollar. Doch profitieren davon auch die Minenaktien? Und ist es für Anleger sinnvoller, direkt Gold zu kaufen oder lieber in Unternehmen zu investieren, die Gold fördern?

Im Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer werfen wir einen Blick auf die wichtigsten Gold- und Silberproduzenten sowie auf spannende Unternehmen rund um die Rohstoffbranche.

Diese Themen besprechen wir im Video:
• Warum der Goldpreis aktuell so stark gestiegen ist
• Die grössten Goldminen der Welt – Newmont und Barrick im Fokus
• Minenaktien vs. physisches Gold – was ist langfristig sinnvoller?
• Welche Risiken Minenbetreiber haben (Politik, Umweltauflagen, hohe Investitionen)
• Chancen bei Royalty- und Streaming-Unternehmen wie Franco-Nevada oder Wheaton Precious Metals
• Warum Kupfer, Stahl und andere Rohstoffe durch Infrastruktur und Digitalisierung immer wichtiger werden
• Welche Branchen zusätzlich profitieren – z.B. Baumaschinenhersteller wie Caterpillar

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Gold, Silber & Minenaktien – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.03.26 Julius Bär: 12.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Infineon Technologies AG
17.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Sandoz
17.03.26 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank im Fokus
17.03.26 SMI zeigt leichte Erholungstendenzen
17.03.26 Hebelprodukte: Chance mit Risiko? Wir erklären Knock-out, Volatilität & Kosten. Jetzt Finanz.Punkt.
17.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Stabilisierung im Chart?
16.03.26 Roche modernisiert Kapitalstruktur und schafft den Genussschein ab
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 12’963.51 17.03.2026 17:30:00
Long 11’982.15 18.40 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie profitiert: Pharmariese erweitert KI-Infrastruktur mit NVIDIA-Technologie
Idorsia-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Chefin Gupta tritt zurück - Clozel wird Interims-CEO
NVIDIA-Aktie unbeeindruckt: Konzernchef Huang sieht genug Nachfrage für Billionen-Geschäft
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Start der GTC-Konferenz - Erwartungen an Jensen Huang
Rüstungsaktien im Fokus: So bewegen sich HENSOLDT, RENK, Rheinmetall und TKMS
BYD-Aktie beflügelt: Absatzprognosen und Durchbruch bei der Batterietechnologie erfreuen Anleger
Commerzbank-Aktie in Grün: UniCredit-Angebot sorgt für Überraschung - Übernahme könnte laut Fitch Unicredit-Profil stärken
Rüstungstitel im Aufwind: Darum steigen die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT
Siemens Energy-Aktie schwankt: Ist jetzt der richtige Einstiegszeitpunkt?
Offizielles Angebot: UniCredit will Commerzbank-Aktien übernehmen - Coba sieht keine Gesprächsgrundlage

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.