23.02.2026 01:31:10
Higher Open Called For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long break for the Lunar New Year, the Taiwan stock market had moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 1,830 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 33,600-point plateau and it may return to the upside on Monday as it catches up on missed sentiment.
The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are also expected to open to the upside.
The TSE finished sharply higher on Feb. 11, with gains from the finance, technology and plastics companies.
For the day, the index rallied 532.71 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 33,605.71 after trading between 33,071.67 and 33,707.83.
Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.33 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.63 percent, CTBC Financial perked 0.16 percent, First Financial added 0.68 percent, E Sun Financial climbed 1.04 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company jumped 1.86 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation gained 0.64 percent, Hon Hai Precision spiked 2.71 percent, Largan Precision retreated 1.51 percent, Catcher Technology shed 0.52 percent, MediaTek improved 0.54 percent, Delta Electronics surged 6.33 percent, Novatek Microelectronics lost 0.53 percent, Formosa Plastics rallied 2.42 percent, Nan Ya Plastics skyrocketed 8.24 percent, Asia Cement increased 0.71 percent and Fubon Financial was unchanged.
The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened slightly lower but quickly bounced to the upside and largely spent the balance of the session in the green, ending near daily highs.
The Dow jumped 230.77 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 49,625.97, while the NASDAQ rallied 203.37 points or 0.90 percent to end at 22,886.07 and the S&P 500 added 47.62 points or 0.69 percent to close at 6,909.51.
For the holiday-shortened week, the NASDAQ shot up 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent and the Dow rose 0.3 percent.
The higher close on Wall Street came after the Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA, does not authorize the president to impose tariffs, delivering a major blow to the president's signature economic policy.
Early in the session, stocks moved lower after the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed much more than anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2025. Also, the Commerce Department noted an unexpected uptick in the annual rate of consumer price growth, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve is likely to keep interest rates on hold in the near future.
Crude oil prices were relatively lackluster on Friday after spiking to their highest levels in six months amid concerns about a potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. West Texas Intermediate for April delivery was up $0.05 or 0.1 percent at $66.45 a barrel.
