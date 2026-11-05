Higher Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 225 points or 4 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,920-point plateau and it's expected to open to the upside again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on plummeting oil prices following the U.S. midterm elections. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the consumer stocks were limited by weakness among the energy and finance companies.

For the day, the index gained 15.48 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 4,919.77 after trading between 4,824.36 and 4,921.13.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and stayed firmly in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 1,569.40 points or 3.03 percent to finish at 53,356.12, while the NASDAQ jumped 364.50 points or 1.44 percent to close at 25,736.51 and the S&P 500 rallied 119.70 points or 1.58 percent to end at 7,688.62.

The rally on Wall Street was a positive reaction to the Democrats' decisive victory in the midterm elections on Tuesday after they won control of both the House and Senate after flipping several seats in traditionally Republican states.

In U.S. economic news, payroll processor ADP said private sector employment in the U.S. grew by more than expected in October. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector growth saw a modest slowdown last month.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Wednesday, losing the geopolitical risk premium as a comfortable victory for the Democrat party in the U.S. midterm elections eased concerns of renewed U.S.-Iran escalation. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery was down $8.39 or 8.73 percent at $87.70 per barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide Q3 figures for gross domestic product later today; in the three months prior, GDP was up 3.73 percent on quarter and 5.29 percent on year.