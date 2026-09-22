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SMI 13’957 1.2%  SPI 19’760 1.3%  Dow 52’049 0.7%  DAX 25’575 1.1%  Euro 0.9417 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’318 1.3%  Gold 4’344 -0.8%  Bitcoin 71’134 6.5%  Dollar 0.8210 0.0%  Öl 99.9 -3.9% 
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Plus500 Depot
22.09.2026 03:17:11

Higher Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, improving more than 430 points or 1.7 percent in that span. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 25,040-point plateau and it's poised to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat as easing crude oil prices allayed concerns about inflation and the corresponding outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the technology stocks and drug companies.

For the day, the index rallied 291.93 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 25,042.71 after trading between 24,736.92 and 25,042.71.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday and continued to track higher as the day progressed, ending at session highs.

The Dow climbed 366.19 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 52,048.83, while the NASDAQ soared 599.55 points or 2.26 percent to close at a record high of 27,122.09 and the S&P 500 gained 114.20 points or 1.49 percent to end at 7,764.70.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the rally amid renewed optimism about outlook for large AI hyperscalers, with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Seagate, Intel, Western Digital and Marvell all posting standout gains.

Energy stocks came under pressure as oil prices fell sharply on hopes the diplomatic efforts by U.S. and Iran will help de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October dropped to $95.70 a barrel, losing more than 4.5 percent.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the yield on 10-year US bond dropped below the 5 percent mark on easing inflation concerns.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber

KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.

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Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?

Krypto-ETPs ermöglichen Anlegern, über ein klassisches Wertpapier an der Entwicklung von Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin oder Ether zu partizipieren, ohne selbst Wallets oder Private Keys verwalten zu müssen. Doch hinter dem scheinbar einfachen Produkt steckt eine komplexe Infrastruktur aus Emittenten, Banken, Custodians, Market Makern und Börsen.

Im Interview mit Roman Wildhaber von der Bank Frick schauen wir uns an, wie Krypto-ETPs tatsächlich funktionieren, wie die physische Hinterlegung abläuft und worauf Anleger bei der Auswahl eines Produkts achten sollten.

Krypto-ETPs einfach erklärt – was passiert eigentlich hinter den Kulissen?

Inside Trading & Investment

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21.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Tech-Werte im Aufwind?
17.09.26 Julius Bär: 15.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (57.5%) auf R&S Group Holding AG
17.09.26 SMI nach US-Zinsentscheidung fester erwartet
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’510.80 19.84 S2B9EU
Short 14’821.19 13.72 SL4BRU
Short 15’354.52 8.95 BSUC2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’956.58 21.09.2026 17:31:39
Long 13’392.32 19.56 SJBMDU
Long 13’097.00 13.86 S5BOUU
Long 12’547.09 8.95 SMLB7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
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