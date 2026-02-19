Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’807 0.4%  SPI 19’036 0.4%  Dow 49’663 0.3%  DAX 25’278 1.1%  Euro 0.9113 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’103 1.4%  Gold 4’977 2.0%  Bitcoin 51’316 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7726 0.3%  Öl 70.3 4.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Sandoz124359842Straumann117544866Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278Alcon43249246Adecco1213860
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie vor Weichenstellung: Optimus als künftiger Umsatztreiber?
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Figma-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz besser als erwartet
Gemini Space Station-Aktie bricht ein: Führungskrise trifft auf ernüchternde Kennzahlen
eBay-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gewinn und Umsatzt schlagen Analystenerwartungen
Suche...
19.02.2026 02:33:27

Higher Open Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 35 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,465-point plateau and it may tick higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by technology and oil stocks. The European and US. Markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food, finance, property and service sectors.

For the day, the index improved 6.99 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 1,466.67 after trading between 1,456.90 and 1,470.83. Volume was 10.371 billion shares worth 67.651 billion baht. There were 369 gainers and 131 decliners, with 177 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.51 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 0.89 percent, Asset World spiked 3.10 percent, Banpu increased 0.85 percent, Bangkok Bank rose 0.30 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical lost 0.46 percent, B. Grimm vaulted 1.31 percent, BTS Group jumped 2.36 percent, CP All Public accelerated 2.96 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods and PTT both strengthened 1.40 percent, Gulf tumbled 2.45 percent, Kasikornbank added 0.49 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 1.55 percent, Krung Thai Card improved 0.74 percent, PTT Oil & Retail rallied 2.11 percent, PTT Global Chemical dropped 0.91 percent, SCG Packaging advanced 0.98 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gained 0.68 percent, Thai Oil retreated 1.46 percent, True Corporation stumbled 2.14 percent, TTB Bank soared 4.76 percent and Siam Concrete, Energy Absolute, PTT Exploration and Production and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, slumped later in the day but still moved solidly back to the upside by the close.

The Dow gained 129.47 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 49,662.66, while the NASDAQ jumped 175.25 points or 0.78 percent to close at 22,753.63 and the S&P 500 added 38.09 points or 0.56 percent to end at 6,881.31.

The early strength on Wall Street came as shares of Nvidia (NVDA) surged after the AI chipmaker announced a multi-year, multi-generational strategic partnership with Facebook parent Meta (META) spanning on-premises, cloud and AI infrastructure.

Positive sentiment was also generated some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a Federal Reserve report showing industrial production increased more than expected in January.

However, stocks pulled back off their highs after the release of the minutes of the Fed's latest monetary policy meeting, which said officials remain divided on the outlook for interest rates.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Wednesday after reports that Iran failed to address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks earlier this week. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery soared $2.73 or 4.4 percent to $64.99 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Lam Research, Applied Materials & Safran mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Lam Research
✅ Applied Materials
✅ Safran SA

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

18.02.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
18.02.26 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
18.02.26 SMI steuert auf 14.000-Punkte-Marke zu
18.02.26 Lam Research & Applied Materials: Sind diese Kurse schon „zu verrückt“ – oder erst der Anfang? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
18.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
17.02.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’396.11 19.51 B5HSYU
Short 14’674.22 13.96 SC7BZU
Short 15’267.20 8.68 SLPB9U
SMI-Kurs: 13’807.04 18.02.2026 17:30:25
Long 13’271.12 19.79 SCHBZU
Long 12’966.30 13.82 SI9BZU
Long 12’403.25 8.84 S9VBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Bullen treiben Rheinmetall am Mittwochnachmittag an
Erste Schätzungen: Broadcom informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Nachmittag auf Höhenflug
NVIDIA-Aktie vor Bilanzvorlage: Gelingt dem KI-Giganten die nächste Überraschung?
Amrize-Aktie zieht an: Zahlen, Sonderdividende und Aktienrückkaufprogramm geben Rückenwind
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Friedensgespräche in Genf: Kurserholung bei Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & Co.
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst erstmals über 13'800 Punkte -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei beendet Handel fester - Chinas Börsen ruhen
DAX 40-Wert Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem Siemens Energy-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE präsentiert sich am Nachmittag stärker

Top-Rankings

Depot-Update Q4 2025: So investiert Warren Buffett jetzt
Das letzte Depot von Berkshire Hathaway unter Warren Buffett
Bildquelle: istockphoto / EdStock
KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:19 GNW-News: Rackspace und Palantir arbeiten zusammen, um Foundry und AIP in der Produktion mit geregelten Managed Operations zu betreiben
22:20 ROUNDUP/Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
22:16 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:11 Aktien New York Schluss: Gewinne - Fed tritt etwas auf die Kursbremse
22:04 Weißes Haus an Iran: Wäre 'klug', Deal mit USA zu machen
21:41 Merz fordert Mentalitätswechsel: 'Zusammen ins Rad packen'
21:36 Trump: Insel Diego Garcia für Verteidigung wichtig
21:23 Merz bezeichnet Debatte um Erbschaftsteuer als 'verheerend'
21:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Nestle auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 90 Franken
21:11 GNW-News: Mavenir startet Zusammenarbeit mit Red Hat zur Bereitstellung von lokalen Service-Assurance-Lösungen mit dialogorientierter KI und agentischer KI f...