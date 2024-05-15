Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’899 1.0%  SPI 15’887 0.9%  Dow 39’908 0.9%  DAX 18’869 0.8%  Euro 0.9821 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’101 0.4%  Gold 2’386 1.2%  Bitcoin 59’533 6.6%  Dollar 0.9021 -0.5%  Öl 82.9 0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526GameStop2274310Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Swiss Life1485278On113454047Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Von Wegen NVIDIA - IBD-Kolumnist Matt Galgani setzt auf diese Aktie als wahren KI-Gewinner
BlackRock: Staatsfonds, Rentenfonds & Co. dürften Investments in Bitcoin-ETFs tätigen
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Ausblick: Wienerberger legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ausblick: Grand City Properties veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

16.05.2024 01:03:19

Higher Open Anticipated For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Wednesday's holiday for Buddha's birthday, the South Korea stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped almost 70 points or 2.6 percent. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,730-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on rising optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the chemical companies, weakness from the energy and financial sectors and a mixed bag from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 3.13 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 2,730.34 after trading between 2,722.74 and 2,735.82. Volume was 436.6 million shares worth 9.3 trillion won. There were 526 gainers and 342 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial lost 0.52 percent, while KB Financial plunged 2.45 percent, Hana Financial plummeted 3.46 percent, Samsung Electronics dipped 0.13 percent, Samsung SDI improved 1.27 percent, LG Electronics gained 0.72 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.82 percent, Naver perked 0.05 percent, LG Chem soared 2.94 percent, Lotte Chemical skyrocketed 5.19 percent, S-Oil fell 0.29 percent, SK Innovation slid 0.36 percent, POSCO added 0.63 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.38 percent, KEPCO rallied 1.60 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 1.10 percent, Hyundai Motor accelerated 0.61 percent and Kia Motors shed 0.35 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher and remained in the green throughout, finishing near daily highs.

The Dow rallied 349.89 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 39,908.00, while the NASDAQ spiked 231.21 points or 1.40 percent to close at 16,742.29 and the S&P 500 jumped 61.47 points or 1.17 percent to end at 5,308.15.

The rally on Wall Street followed the release of a Labor Department report showing consumer prices in the U.S. rose slightly less than expected in April.

Following Tuesday's hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data, the report added to recently renewed optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

In other economic news, the Commerce Department said retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat in April, versus forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Wednesday, buoyed by soft inflation data and a report showing a bigger than expected drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up by $0.61 or 0.78 percent at $78.63 a barrel.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Pascal R.Bersier
Heute im BX Morningcall zu Gast: Pascal R. Bersier, geschäftsverantwortlicher von der Brevalia AG.

Was macht die Brevalia AG besonders aus? Im Interview spricht Pascal R. Bersier, Gründer und Geschäftsverantwortlicher von Brevalia AG mit François Bloch, Investment Stratege und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über innovative Ansätze und Transparenz in der Vermögensverwaltung:

✔️ Kundenorientierte Denkweise
✔️ Holistische Beratung
✔️ Performance durch Diversifizierung
✔️ Innovationsansätze und Zukunftsperspektiven

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier

Inside Trading & Investment

15.05.24 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero haussiert
15.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Inflation und die Rückkehr der Zockerpapiere
15.05.24 SMI vor Befreiungsschlag?
15.05.24 Innovation & Transparenz – die Zukunft der Vermögensverwaltung – BX Morningcall mit Pascal R.Bersier
15.05.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Nervosität nimmt zu
15.05.24 Copper Defies Downdraft in Metals, China Growth
14.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
14.05.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
14.05.24 Campari – heute mehr als nur ein Getränk
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’356.99 19.96 SSZM7U
Short 12’621.88 13.73 UBS6CU
Short 13’121.96 8.67 0MSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’899.26 15.05.2024 17:30:50
Long 11’404.90 19.80 ITUBSU
Long 11’182.44 13.50 UBSY9U
Long 10’673.31 9.00 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

OMV am 10.05.2024

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
GameStop- und AMC-Aktien: Jim Cramer rät zum schnellen Verkauf wegen "Meme-Aktienwahn
TUI-Aktie dreht dennoch ins Minus: TUI dank höherer Reisepreise auf Kurs
Bank of America abgehängt: Welche Aktie die neue Nummer 2 im Buffett-Depot werden dürfte
Nach Inflationszahlen: Neue Rekordmarken an den US-Börsen -- SMI schliesst etwas fester -- DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
HOCHDORF-Aktionäre verhindern Kaperversuch von Newlat - Aktie in Rot
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Wells Fargo-Experte hebt Kursziel an und wird bullisher
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger fällt am Mittag
On-Aktie schliesst zweistellig höher: On verzeichnet in Q1 Rekordumsatz

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit