Higher Open Anticipated For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market bounced higher again on Thursday, one session after it had ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau and it's projected to open higher again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the reportedly forthcoming trade agreement between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and telecoms.

For the day, the index gained 13.74 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 1,602.50 after trading between 1,590.98 and 1,603.72.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 2.37 percent, while Public Bank surged 2.37 percent, Press Metal soared 2.15 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 1.83 percent, Maybank accelerated 1.27 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong jumped 1.21 percent, Top Glove tumbled 1.06 percent, CIMB Group collected 0.97 percent, Sime Darby Plantations climbed 0.92 percent, Sime Darby gathered 0.90 percent, Dialog Group and IOI Corporation both perked 0.87 percent, AMMB Holdings advanced 0.77 percent, RHB Capital dropped 0.69 percent, Petronas Chemicals added 0.68 percent, Genting Malaysia gained 0.61 percent, Digi.com rose 0.45 percent, Tenaga Nasional increased 0.30 percent, Axiata was up 0.24 percent, PPB Group fell 0.11 percent and Hap Seng Consolidated and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher Thursday on the first trading day of 2020, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 330.36 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 28,868.80, while the NASDAQ added 119.58 points or 1.33 percent to 9,092.19 and the S&P 500 rose 27.07 points or 0.84 percent to 3,257.85.

The rally on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to new record highs despite a lack of major catalysts. Traders continue to express optimism about the potential impact of a U.S.-China trade deal, which is expected to be signed on January 15.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28, while the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to its highest level since January 2018.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and on hopes of increased demand for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In October, imports were worth 73.27 billion ringgit and exports were at 90.59 billion ringgit for a trade surplus of 17.33 billion ringgit.