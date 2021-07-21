Higher Education Visionary Carey Hilderbrand Joins National University System as Chief Marketing Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National University System, a nonprofit network of education institutions that includes National University, Northcentral University, and City University of Seattle, today announced the appointment Carey Hilderbrand as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

As National University System's CMO, Hilderbrand will utilize her more than 20 years of combined marketing and management experience in leading marketing and promotions for a system uniquely aligned to connect a diverse population of students to a network of innovative educational programs that are relevant to their lives, careers, and the marketplace and are delivered in a format that respects competing life priorities. Hilderbrand will also support myriad other National University System initiatives, including Workforce Education Solutions.

"I'm honored to have been named Chief Marketing Officer for National University System. With more than 45,000 students and 250,000 alumni, National University System is opening the door to higher education for working professionals, active and retired military personnel, stay-at-home parents, and adult learners who are looking for the knowledge, guidance, and training that will transform their lives," Hilderbrand said. "Having the opportunity to market National University System's message means having the opportunity to impact the future of communities throughout the nation."

Hilderbrand, who shared the title of 2021 Marketing Professional of the Year by Utah Business, comes to the National University System from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer overseeing more than 100 employees, and she played a critical role in seeing enrollment more than double from 50,000 students to in excess of 130,000 students during her tenure, which also included serving as Vice President of Marketing.

Prior experience includes serving as General Manager of Marketing Services for Helix Education in Salt Lake City, Utah; Vice President of Marketing and Client Services for Neutron Interactive in Salt Lake City, Utah; Vice President of Marketing for Ultimate Medical Academy in Tampa, Florida; Director of Marketing at Career Education Corporation in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Enrollment Marketing Manager at Datamark – eCollege Enrollment Division, in Denver, Colorado.

Hilderbrand has a master's degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing and a Bachelor of Science degree in management from the University of Utah.

"Carey Hilderbrand has built a well-deserved reputation as an international leader among marketing professionals, and her rich experience and unsurpassed outreach skills will be vital to increase National University System's reach to bring quality education to more students nationwide," said Dr. Michael R. Cunningham, National University System Chancellor.

