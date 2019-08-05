Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions: The Nation's First University Merger Consultancy

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions (HCS), the country's first full-service college and university merger consultancy, has officially launched under the leadership of founder and principal Dr. Brian Weinblatt. Weinblatt, who has worked in university merger settings and has researched and written about university mergers for more than a decade, recruited a talented team of current and former university trustees, presidents, provosts, vice presidents, academic healthcare administrators, state legislators and more to found HCS and provide counsel to colleges and universities that are interested in merging or consolidating.

Universities including New York University and Boston University took strategic steps forward in recent years to merge with other universities in their areas. More institutions are expected to do so in the coming years as financial, human resource and competition scenarios become more challenging and academic administrators recognize the synergies and advantages of stronger, more comprehensive and diverse combined colleges and universities.

To guide clients in the complex process of higher education mergers, HCS offers desirability and feasibility studies, partner identification, implementation and post-merger assessments to clients who need direction and careful planning for merger execution. The "merger-tested experts" that comprise the HCS team served during some of the most prominent recent university mergers. Potential clients can engage HCS for a complimentary, confidential initial consultation.

HCS also provides useful resources on its website including tips on how to create merger goals and objectives, identify strategies for collegiate institutions to consolidate with other institutions and general information for those who are interested in learning more about the nature of higher education mergers.

"I worked at The University of Toledo when HCS team members Dr. Dan Johnson and Dr. Lloyd Jacobs led its merger with the Medical University of Ohio in 2006," says founder and principal Dr. Brian Weinblatt. "My interest in the unique landscape of higher education mergers peaked immediately, leading to research on the UT-MUO merger as well as the 2004 consolidation of the University of Colorado Denver and others. I am proud to now announce the establishment of Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions and share our mission to help colleges and universities with these challenging and exciting transitions, filling the void of these consultation services for higher ed institutions."

To learn more about Higher Ed Consolidation Solutions and the extensive work its professionals have done throughout their years in higher education, visit www.higheredconsolidation.com

