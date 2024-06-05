HighCo: shareholding as 05/31/2024

INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES

Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meeting) May 31, 2024 20 455 403 758 861 22 374 878 21 616 017 April 30, 2024 20 455 403 714 864 22 375 860 21 660 996 March 31, 2024 20 455 403 696 391 22 376 742 21 680 351 February 29, 2024 20 455 403 700 847 22 376 636 21 675 789 January 31, 2024 20 455 403 697 328 22 376 636 21 679 308 December 31, 2023 20 455 403 701 329 22 376 736 21 675 407

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

As an expert marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans ("PEA-PME”), HighCo has nearly 500 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE Nicolas CASSAR

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46

comfi@highco.com n.cassar@highco.com

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close .

Quarterly gross profit

Q1 2024 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 24 April 2024

Q2 and H1 2024 Gross Profit: Thursday, 18 July 2024

Q3 and 9-months 2024 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 16 October 2024

2024 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Analyst meeting (French Society of Financial Analysts - SFAF)

2024 Half-year Earnings Conference Call at 10:00 am: Thursday, 12 September 2024

Earnings

2024 Half-year Earnings: Wednesday, 11 September 2024

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to www.highco.com.

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment