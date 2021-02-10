SMI 10’880 0.7%  SPI 13’570 0.6%  Dow 31’480 0.3%  DAX 14’023 0.1%  Euro 1.0799 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’669 0.2%  Gold 1’845 0.3%  Bitcoin 39’995 -3.8%  Dollar 0.8898 -0.3%  Öl 61.2 -0.1% 

10.02.2021 16:07:00

Highclere Castle Gin on Track to Become Most Awarded Gin

NEWBURY, England, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While Highclere Castle has been around for hundreds of years, Highclere Castle Gin is readying to celebrate its two-year anniversary.

Brand Details

Launched just sixteen months ago, the new brand has been awarded 31 international awards from global spirit competitions including earning a 96-point rating from the Pr%f Awards and USA Spirit Ratings along with a 95 from Sunset International, earning the most awards of any gin in 2020. Super premium gin is on a global growth trend (+28% yr/yr), with conversion of vodka drinkers and growth in new emerging markets with the United Kingdom leading the charge.  

Globally recognized as the iconic face of the Emmy award-winning television drama, Downton Abbey, Highclere Castle released Highclere Castle Gin, a London Dry Gin, throughout the United States and the United Kingdom in late 2019. The company is based at Highclere Castle and maintains offices in the United States. Highclere Castle Gin is forecasting over 20,000 cases to be sold in 2021.

Most recently, Highclere Castle Gin has earned a "Best of" award for the gin category by the internationally renowned John Barleycorn Awards and Society. The John Barleycorn Society is an assemblage of the world's top journalists and spirit industry professionals who recognize excellence in the spirits industry from seed to glass.

Highclere Castle Gin made waves at the beginning of the international COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 for creating the world's most attended virtual cocktail party, hosted by Lord and Lady Carnarvon at Highclere Castle and broadcasted on both Facebook and Instagram LIVE. Multiple virtual cocktail livestreams have been held attracting over a half million virtual attendees from around the world.

Highclere Castle Gin is distilled in England's oldest gin distillery using botanicals grown on Highclere's historic estate. The product took five years to develop and was launched by spirits entrepreneur Adam von Gootkin in partnership with the Earl and Countess of Carnarvon, owners of Highclere Castle.

The product is available throughout the United States and the United Kingdom as well in Switzerland, France and Hungary. It is also available for purchase online at www.HighclereCastleGin.com.

Highclere Castle Gin

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/highclere-castle-gin-on-track-to-become-most-awarded-gin-301225445.html

SOURCE Highclere Castle Spirits

Aktien Top Flop

Nestle 101.00
1.75 %
Lonza Grp 597.80
1.70 %
Zurich Insur Gr 379.80
1.28 %
Swiss Life Hldg 435.30
1.07 %
Givaudan 3’640.00
0.94 %
Swisscom 470.50
-0.04 %
ABB 26.06
-0.11 %
Alcon 66.68
-0.15 %
CieFinRichemont 87.72
-0.16 %
The Swatch Grp 266.80
-0.85 %
Der Bitcoin kletterte gestern wieder über die 40.000 USD Grenze und wurde beflügelt durch den Einstieg von Elon Musk mit Tesla im grossen Rahmen. Heute zu Gast beim Krypto-Talk von BX Swiss TV, Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, Leiter der Vermögensverwaltung bei Asset Management Switzerland AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz gibt er Einblicke was dahinter steckt und ob weitere grosse Technologiefirmen wie Apple, Amazon oder Facebook den Weg zur Massenadaption ebnen werden.

Krypto-Talk: Bitcoin – nach Tesla nun Apple? | BX Swiss TV

Dow stärker -- SMI freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit grünen Vorzeichen
Die Rekordrally an den US-Börsen geht am Mittwoch weiter. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sind die Vorzeichen am Mittwoch grün. Die deutsche Börse tritt jedoch nur auf der Stelle. Für die Indizes in Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach oben.

