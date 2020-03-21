High School Math for At-Home Learning

PORTLAND, Maine, March 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These are unprecedented times. It is clear that many school districts are struggling to make a transition to at-home learning.

Effective immediately, Walch Mathematics is announcing that it will make the Curriculum Engine available to district leaders and math teachers in Georgia, North Carolina, Florida, and Illinois at a highly reduced rate for the balance of this school year.

The Curriculum Engine contains robust, authentic, and aligned high school math curriculum and a curated repository of high-quality learning objects. It integrates with student information systems and can be up and running in minutes. It gives teachers control over their resources and allows them to build and tailor lessons and sequences of lessons quickly and with confidence that they are aligned to their learning objectives.

"We need to do this. A number of districts have reached out to us and it's clear we can help. We are currently prepared with the content and courses to support high school mathematics in a few states," as listed above, said Al Noyes, Walch's President. "We wish we could do more. We believe in the power of the classroom, and the magic that a teacher can accomplish. We will do our best to support that dynamic remotely."

Please complete this form if you are interested in online high school math courses and resources. Walch staff will respond to all requests as quickly as possible, and they appreciate your patience as they ramp up to meet the demand. Contact Walch Mathematics at 1-800-341-6094 or through walch.com with any questions.

About Walch Mathematics

Walch Mathematics extends and enhances learning with innovative, flexible solutions for middle school, high school, and beyond, addressing both Common Core and state standards. Walch has developed the Curriculum Engine with its in-house team of experts and educators, in partnership with leading schools and districts nationwide. For more about Walch Mathematics, visit https://www.walch.com.

