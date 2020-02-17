High-Quality, Same-Day Dental Implants in Cedarhurst, NY Crafted in Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration's In-House Lab

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration provides convenient, comprehensive, same-day care with their state-of-the-art in-house lab. This in-house lab includes numerous pieces of cutting-edge technology, allowing the practice to fabricate lifelike and permanent restorations to replace missing teeth in just one day. Drs. Michael Klein and Allon Waltuch welcome new patients in the Cedarhurst, NY and Five Towns area to find out how convenient even complex dental care can be.

"Because of our technology, not only can we get it done same-day, but we can do it without compromise," says Dr. Michael Klein about the benefits of an in-house dental lab.

Having an in-house dental lab is a major advantage for both the patients and the team at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration. Traditionally, patients must have their crowns or bridges outsourced to a dental lab and wait weeks for their final prosthesis to return. With the in-house lab, Drs. Klein and Waltuch can design and fabricate the restoration the same day as the appointment. This drastically cuts down on overall treatment time and gives patients a better experience overall. Additional benefits to having an in-house lab include:



The ability to offer same-day dental implants

Better accuracy in matching restorations to patient specifications

Decreased treatment time

Enhanced emergency dentistry care

A practice fully integrated with advanced technologies

One of the biggest benefits patients find with same-day dental implants is the ability to receive emergency dental care. When an accident occurs or a tooth begins to cause severe pain, emergency dentistry is available to allow patients to be seen quickly when treatment will be most successful. If teeth have been lost or need to be extracted, Drs. Klein and Waltuch are able to replace the missing teeth with dental implants and restore them with a natural and fully functional dental crown or bridge in just one day. This means patients do not have to wait to receive a seamless and functional smile.

Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration is a full-service dental implant practice, offering the latest techniques and featuring cutting-edge technology. Drs. Klein and Waltuch offer comprehensive dental implant care, able to replace individual missing teeth, multiple teeth and even a full mouth of missing teeth.

Only bringing state-of-the-art technology through their doors, this team uses the Ceramill® Motion™ 2 milling machine to craft same-day restorations. 3Shape Implant Studio, EnvisionTEC® Vida 3D Printer, Piezosurgery® and Plasma Rich Growth Factors all help the doctors plan each implant surgery and ensure the results are successful and lasting. Using 3Shape TRIOS® intraoral scanners, along with a RAYSCAN cone beam CT scanner, they are able to capture 3D images of a patient's smile every step of the way. This technology has made it possible for the practice to offer leading implant care, even for those in emergency or complex situations.

Patients interested in learning more or who would like to discuss same-day dental implants in Cedarhurst, NY are encouraged to call the practice at 516-665-1249 to schedule a consultation or visit the website at http://www.advancedimplantsli.com.

About the Doctors

Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has provided cutting-edge dental care to Cedarhurst, NY since 1989. Dr. Michael Klein is the Director of Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration in Cedarhurst, New York and has pioneered the technology used in computer-guided dental implant surgery. A prosthodontist, Dr. Klein completed specialized training in restoring complete function and esthetics to patients' smiles. Dr. Allon Waltuch received his Doctorate of Dental Surgery, his fellowship in Oral Implantology, and his certification for Esthetic Dentistry from New York University. Drs. Klein and Waltuch value state-of-the-art technology that allows them to treat patients with precision, accuracy, and the highest quality results. As a result, Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration has an in-house lab offering the most innovative technology in dentistry and providing patients with the ability to complete treatment in just one day. To learn more about Drs. Klein and Waltuch and the services offered at Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration, call the office at 516-665-1249 or visit their website at http://www.advancedimplantsli.com.

SOURCE Advanced Implant Dentistry and Oral Restoration