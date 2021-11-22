High-Powered Litigator Mathew Rosengart Joins Legal Team Seeking to Free Iconic Artist Peter Max

|
23.11.2021 00:02:00
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent litigator Mathew Rosengart has joined Libra Max's legal team working to end the predatory guardianship of iconic American artist Peter Max. Mr. Max, the world-renowned artist responsible for helping to refurbish the Statue of Liberty and who also painted for several United States Presidents has been trapped in a guardianship that has isolated him, medicated him, and stripped him of civil liberties.
Among the alleged indignities facing Mr. Max, friends and family, including his beloved daughter, are unable to visit him without permission from his guardian and nondisclosure agreements; his phone and emotional support pets were taken away; and against his best interests, he has been isolated and his personal wishes have been rejected, even as his guardians, court-appointed legal counsel and others continue collectively to bill his estate hundreds of thousands of dollars annually against the fortune that Mr. Max earned in his life – without his knowledge or consent and against the best interests of Mr. Max and his estate.
Mr. Rosengart said, "I am honored to join the team's laudable efforts to seek justice for Peter Max. This typifies the type of guardianship that merits judicial attention and potential state and federal legislation. Guardianships and governmental intervention should be an absolute last resort and this case warrants a fresh look and implementation of less restrictive measures and the restoration of basic human rights. We will fight vigorously to obtain newfound freedoms for this American icon."
Libra Max, Mr. Max's daughter, who has initiated proceedings to end her father's guardianship stated, "My father has a network of family and friends who want to be with him in the twilight of his life. The abuse he has faced at the hands of the predatory guardianship system is incomprehensible. I am thrilled Matt agreed to join our team in fighting for my father. This guardianship must end."
A hearing is scheduled for November 30, 2021, in New York State Supreme Court where Ms. Max's petition to end the guardianship will be argued.
Mr. Rosengart achieved several recent victories on behalf of his client Britney Spears, first in obtaining the September 29, 2021, suspension of her father James Spears as the Conservator of her Estate and then ending the toxic Conservatorship endured by Ms. Spears for 13 years.
Earlier this month he was a recipient of the National Law Journal's Trailblazer Award, recognizing leading attorneys who have made significant marks and are agents of change in their sectors. He was also recently named one of the Top 100 attorneys in the State of California by the Daily Journal and "one of the nation's preeminent litigators" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. A former federal prosecutor, Rosengart has served as lead counsel in numerous cases of national and international significance, with a client list including Britney Spears, Julia Louis Dreyfus, Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg, Verizon, and Facebook.
About #FreePeterMax
The #FreePeterMax campaign has already received national attention with more than 7,000 people signed onto an open letter demanding his freedom. More information can be found at www.FreePeterMax.com
Contact: media@freepetermax.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/high-powered-litigator-mathew-rosengart-joins-legal-team-seeking-to-free-iconic-artist-peter-max-301430365.html
SOURCE FreePeterMax.com
Dividenden auf Vorkrisenniveau? | BX Swiss TV
Sind die Dividenden schon auf dem Niveau von vor der Krise? Welche Branchen und Sektoren konnten eine besonders gute Performance vorweisen? Diese Fragen beantwortet Fedor Plambeck, Sales Director Schweiz von Janus Henderson bei BX Swiss TV. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG gibt Fedor Plambeck einen Ausblick auf das 4. Quartal 2021 und prognostiziert steigende Dividenden durch die Wirtschaftserholung.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|18.11.21
|Schroders: Investieren in Private Equity: Wir beantworten die fünf wichtigsten Fragen
|12.11.21
|Schroders: Kann Fischzucht wirklich nachhaltig sein?
|11.11.21
|Schroders: Naturkapital muss einen Wert haben
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schlussendlich uneins -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Zum Start in die neue Woche konnte weder der heimische noch der deutsche Aktienmarkt seine Anfangsaufschläge halten. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich derweil uneinheitlich. In Asien war am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung auszumachen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}